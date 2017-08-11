Carlynton football aims to take next step

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Carlynton football team was finally able to enjoy the taste of victory.

After losing 24 straight games, the Cougars ended the streak with a 27-26 win over South Allegheny in Week 3 last season and finished 2-7. Carlynton is ready to take another step forward this season.

“I don't want to be known as the Carlynton Cougars who won only two games,” senior Hunter Crown said. “I want to be the Carlynton Cougars who won four or five.”

The Cougars will need to replace Courtney Mickens, a three-year starter at quarterback. The possible candidates for the role are Crown, an undersized receiver last season who grew several inches during the offseason, and junior Maclaine Greiner, last season's backup who started at defensive end.

“(Greiner) is a big, strong kid who would do anything for the team,” Carlynton coach Scott Yoder said. “He doesn't blink or say anything. He just does it.

“(Crown) is smart enough that he could play any position. He never backs down from anything. He is a tough son of a gun.”

The running game should remain strong with the return of Dallas Paolino. The 5-8, 190-pound sophomore collected yards in bunches last season and led the team in touchdowns with seven.

“He stepped up last year,” Yoder said. “He is going to be a big part of the offense. Everyone knows it, and there is no hiding it. He is a special young man.”

Kaydin Mulkerrin is another sophomore who could get carries at fullback and also will start at linebacker. Junior Will Richardson-McClendon will be used in the backfield and as a slot receiver.

“(Richardson-McClendon) is a good athlete,” Greiner said. “He has some good speed and could end up being really good. We have a couple young guys who are willing to put it all on the line and fight until the end.”

Junior Matt Harris and sophomore Izaiah Babish both will be worked into the receiving game.

Graduation was tough on the offensive line. Armonti Pendleton, a 6-1, 320-pound senior, is the only returning starter. He played center last season but could see time at guard and tackle.

The defense will see a major overhaul. Paolino will join Mulkerrin at linebacker, and Crown and Babish will look to shore up the secondary. Yoder said he recruited some athletes from other Carlynton sports to come out for the team, and they could have an impact on the defense.

“Some of the basketball players might see time at safety,” Yoder said. “They are pretty quick and can cover a lot of ground.”

The defense will need to be ready for a tough slate in the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference. East Allegheny, Steel Valley and Avonworth are all set to return talented rosters. A 26-25 loss to the Antelopes and a 12-0 loss to Serra Catholic kept the Cougars out of the WPIAL playoffs.

“We want competition,” Crown said. “Playing really good teams grooms us to get better.”

A void was left in the schedule Sept. 22 when Vincentian Academy canceled its season. Yoder said Carlynton is still searching for a possible out-of-state opponent to fill the spot.

Last season the Cougars brought one streak to an end. This season they will look to end another — Carlynton has not been to the postseason since 2001.

“I would love to have a winning record,” Greiner said. “That might mean we make it into the playoffs and have an extended season.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.