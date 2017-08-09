Former Woodland Hills coach Novak plans to stay retired after his replacement resigns

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

This is the first August in 40 years that George Novak won't spend on a football field, so instead the WPIAL Hall of Fame coach used Wednesday to help his son install a floor.

“It's tough,” Novak said of a fall without football. “If my wife didn't have so many chores for me to do, it'd be tougher. I'm busy all day.”

The former Woodland Hills coach and athletic director said he's received a few phone calls and text messages asking whether he'd now consider a return, but Novak reiterated: “I'm retired.”

The comeback questions came after his replacement, Kevin Murray, resigned before coaching a game, and with preseason workouts now underway. WPIAL football teams started their heat acclimation period Monday. The first official practice date is Aug. 14.

“I think (Murray) would have done a great job, he was trained to be a head coach,” said Novak, who'd endorsed Murray for the job. “With what's going on with him and the principal's job, he didn't want to put the team in the middle of everything. So he thought it was best for him to resign.”

Novak said top assistant Tim Bostard, who coached and played under Novak, should replace Murray. Bostard, who declined comment Wednesday, also serves as Woodland Hills' assistant athletic director.

“He deserves it,” Novak said. “He's been with the program 12 years. He knows all aspects of the game.”

Novak retired after last season with a 306-139-3 career record, making him one of only three WPIAL football coaches to reach the 300-win mark. He was inducted this summer into the WPIAL Hall of Fame.

He said Wednesday that he didn't see any scenario that would lead him back to the Wolvarena sideline.

“Not at this time, no,” Novak said. “It's a year-round commitment for me. Tim and I ran the weight program with a couple of people. I had all my staff, some older coaches, and they all retired too.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.