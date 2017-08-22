Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

HS football position by position breakdown: Scouting the coaches

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 5:57 p.m.
New Penn Hills football coach Jon LeDonne works with his team.
Submitted
New Penn Hills football coach Jon LeDonne works with his team.
Tim Bostard
Submitted
Tim Bostard
Beaver Falls coach Nick Nardone
Submitted
Beaver Falls coach Nick Nardone
Sto-Rox coach Ron Butschle at the Vikings' training camp in 2011. (Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review)
Christopher Horner
Sto-Rox coach Ron Butschle at the Vikings' training camp in 2011. (Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review)
Kiski Head Coach Sam Albert, Springdale Head Coach Seth Napierkowski, and Highlands Coach Dom Girardi, pictured. Wednesday August 2, 2017.
Kiski Head Coach Sam Albert, Springdale Head Coach Seth Napierkowski, and Highlands Coach Dom Girardi, pictured. Wednesday August 2, 2017.
Perry football coach Rod Rutherford
IUP athletics
Perry football coach Rod Rutherford
Tim Bostard
Submitted
Tim Bostard

Updated 30 minutes ago

The WPIAL saw another coaching legend leave the sidelines when Woodland Hills' George Novak retired.

His career record reached 306-139-3, making him one of only three WPIAL coaches to hit the 300-win mark. Blackhawk's Joe Hamilton retired after 2014 with 342 victories, leaving Upper St. Clair's Jim Render (390 wins) now as the only active member.

His retirement was among more than two dozen coaching changes since last season.

Elsewhere, Beaver Falls won its first state title and then saw coach Ryan Matsook resign. In the City League, former Pitt star Rod Rutherford returns to coach his alma mater, Perry.

WPIAL teams with new coaches include Baldwin (Loren Cooley), Beaver Falls (Nick Nardone), Brownsville (Bill Maczko), Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (Patrick O'Shea), Chartiers Valley (Dan Knause), Connellsville (Marko Thomas), Ellwood City (Nick Hand), Greensburg Central Catholic (Aaron Smetanka), Highlands (Dom Girardi), Kiski Area (Sam Albert), Knoch (Frank Whalen), Monessen (Mikey Blainefield), Moon (Ryan Linn), Mt. Pleasant (Jason Fazekas), Penn Hills (Jon LeDonne), Quaker Valley (Jerry Veshio), Seneca Valley (Ron Butschle), Serra Catholic (Jose Regus), Shady Side Academy (Chuck DiNardo), Shaler (Jim Ryan), South Allegheny (Mike Crown), Springdale (Seth Napierkowski), Uniontown (Cedric Lloyd) and Woodland Hills (Tim Bostard).1. Tim Bostard

Woodland Hills

Bostard is the Wolvernines' second coach since George Novak retired earlier this year. The school board's first choice, Kevin Murray, resigned amidst controversy this month without coaching a game. Bostard, who's assistant athletic director at Woodland Hills, is an alum who coached the offensive line under Novak.

2. Nick Nardone

Beaver Falls

Ryan Matsook led Beaver Falls to WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A titles a year ago and then resigned as coach. His teams went 101-26 in 11 seasons and reached the WPIAL final three times. He's replaced by Nardone, who was Beaver Falls' defensive coordinator. Nardone is an Ellwood City graduate who played football at Lafayette.

3. Jon LeDonne

Penn Hills

The Aliquippa native was picked to replace John Peterman, who went 27-32 with four playoff berths in six seasons before becoming athletic director at Kiski Area. LeDonne already is familiar with the brutal Class 6A conference after three years as Shaler's coach. His teams went 2-27 in the Northern Seven.

4. Ron Butschle

Seneca Valley

Butschle enters his second stint as Seneca Valley's coach. His teams went 15-33 in his first from 2004-08. He was offensive coordinator last year under Dave Vestal, who resigned after two seasons. The Raiders went 13-9 under Vestal and were WPIAL Class 6A runners-up a year ago. Butschle also coached 16 years at Sto-Rox.

5. Sam Albert

Kiski Area

Albert went 75-57 with eight playoff berths in 13 seasons at Highlands, where he has the most coaching wins in school history. Kiski hired him in March to replace Dave Heavner, who wasn't retained after going 18-31 in five seasons. Albert's career record is 133-100-1 with stints at Valley, Butler and Freeport.

One to watch: Rod Rutherford

Perry

The former Pitt star was a standout quarterback and defensive back for Perry Traditional Academy in the 1990s. He led the Commodores to the state Class 3A final in 1997. The Perry program once was a powerhouse in the Pittsburgh City League but the team went 12-24 in the past four seasons. That includes a 4-7 record last season under coach Craig Aguglia. Rutherford coached five seasons as an assistant coach at IUP through 2015.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.