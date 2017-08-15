High school football preview by position
Tribune-Review high school sports writer Chris Harlan is previewing the 2017 high school football season by breaking down the top players in the region by position.
QUARTERBACKS
Scouting the quarterbacks - A numbers game
The WPIAL had its first career 5,000-yard passer in 1993, when then-North Hills senior Eric Kasperowicz reached the lofty number. Read more.
RUNNING BACKS
Scouting the running backs- Carried away
One running back or two? Not all high school coaches use the same approach when it comes to their backfield workloads. While some ride one featured rusher, like Armstrong and Zane Dudek last year, others rely on a more balanced committee. Read more.
TIGHT ENDS
Scouting the tight ends backs - Matchup misery
As spread offense became a trend, the tight end position quickly changed. A number of high school coaches no longer feature them strictly as a sixth lineman with their hand on the ground but instead start them in the slot or shift them out wide. Read more.
Coming up:
WIDE RECEIVERS
OFFENSIVE LINE
DEFENSIVE LINE
LINEBACKERS
CORNERBACKS
SAFETIES
KICKERS / PUNTERS