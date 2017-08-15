Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

High school football preview by position

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017, 11:24 a.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Braden Brose makes a catch through traffic, during the WCCA 7 on 7 football games, at Latrobe Area Senior High School, in Unity Township, on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Tribune-Review high school sports writer Chris Harlan is previewing the 2017 high school football season by breaking down the top players in the region by position.

QUARTERBACKS

Phil Jurkovec

Scouting the quarterbacks - A numbers game

The WPIAL had its first career 5,000-yard passer in 1993, when then-North Hills senior Eric Kasperowicz reached the lofty number. Read more.

RUNNING BACKS

Kenny White

Scouting the running backs- Carried away

One running back or two? Not all high school coaches use the same approach when it comes to their backfield workloads. While some ride one featured rusher, like Armstrong and Zane Dudek last year, others rely on a more balanced committee. Read more.

TIGHT ENDS

Brendan Brose

Scouting the tight ends backs - Matchup misery

As spread offense became a trend, the tight end position quickly changed. A number of high school coaches no longer feature them strictly as a sixth lineman with their hand on the ground but instead start them in the slot or shift them out wide. Read more.

Coming up:

WIDE RECEIVERS

OFFENSIVE LINE

DEFENSIVE LINE

LINEBACKERS

CORNERBACKS

SAFETIES

KICKERS / PUNTERS

HEAD COACHES

