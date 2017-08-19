There's no doubting Plum hard-hitting RB Thomas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Corey Thomas admits he plays tailback a little like a linebacker, choosing to attack tacklers with strength rather than elusiveness.

Of course, the 6-foot-2, 210-pound senior is also Plum's middle linebacker, which explains his tendency to hit anyone in front of him.

“When he's one-on-one with a guy, sometimes he's still in linebacker mode,” offensive coordinator Adam Santoro said. “He wants to run somebody over where he could just make a move and be gone. He'll try to lower his shoulder. I tell him, ‘Be a tailback. Make a guy miss.' ”

“He actually seeks out contact,” coach Matt Morgan said. “It's bizarre. He likes to make contact with somebody and then make them miss.”

But it's Thomas' physical nature that makes him stand out. Moments like when he and fullback/linebacker Dakota Sunday went head-to-head in practice, seeing who could deliver the hardest hit.

“Coach (Santoro) would always tell me that Dakota could run me over,” Thomas said. “I said, ‘All right, coach, wait until we get the pads on.' … We hit, and it was a big collision. Neither of us was on the ground. You just heard it.”

Sunday is also solidly built at 5-9, 190 pounds.

“Him and his fullback like to have friendly competitions,” Santoro said. “Whether it be in the weight room or running the football. That day, one was running and the other was tackling. We finally saw the collision enough times to say, ‘We're never doing it again.' ”

Thomas wants to use his strength to force Plum back into the playoffs. The Mustangs finished 2-7 a year ago in Class 5A after consecutive WPIAL playoff berths in 2014 and '15. But Thomas leads a senior-heavy roster with postseason expectations.

He played some quarterback as a sophomore and started the season there again last season when the would-be starter was lost to injury. But he is comfortably settled in the backfield behind a line of veteran blockers, so his goal is at least 1,000 yards.

The offensive line returns four full-time starters in Cooper Aubele (6-3, 220), Nick Stitt (6-2, 225), Mike Giannuzzi (5-10, 230) and Aaron Schefler (6-0, 295). A fifth lineman, sophomore Josh George, also started at times last season.

“Overall, (our playoff chances) ride on the offensive and defensive lines because they're so experienced,” Morgan said. “But Corey needs to be involved on both sides of the ball for us to be successful. Those guys up front are what's going to make him go.”

Said Thomas: “It all starts up front. We've got to get them right, so I can do my magic.”

Thomas rushed for 396 yards and two touchdowns last year behind then-senior Kevin Brown, who scored 12 times. Thomas' best performance was against Penn-Trafford in Week 2. He rushed for 186 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries and had 12 tackles.

He considers himself a patient runner who looks for spots to break long runs, like his 72-yard touchdown against Fox Chapel in Week 9.

“I like to Le'Veon Bell it,” Thomas said with a laugh. “I jump in the hole and read what's going on. I'm one of those backs.”

Coaches called Thomas' speed deceptive, especially for a runner of his size.

There were times this summer that folks questioned whether he was a player or a coach.

“Overall, he's the strongest kid on our team,” Morgan said, “and he's got that goatee that makes him look like a grown man. I remember when we were down at W&J and Pitt, people were asking: ‘How old is this kid?' ”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.