Penn Hills makes quick transition to new coach

Even though Jon LeDonne was just named Penn Hills' football coach in June, the players have acclimated themselves to his schemes faster than expected.

The Indians, who went 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the Northern Seven last season, will be guided on offense by junior quarterback Hollis Mathis, senior wide receiver Julian Major, and a pair of running backs: senior Tim Smith and junior Terry Tank Smith.

“They trust what we are trying to do a little bit more and execute better as they become more and more familiar with the terminology and expectations,” LeDonne said.

“We have been doing a lot of film study and still correcting some things mentally, but they are starting to pick it up better as they see it in pads and on film.”

LeDonne, who replaced John Peterman as coach, coached at Shaler the past three seasons and compiled a 2-27 record, including a 0-10 mark last season.

Peterman was 27-32 and led the Indians to four playoff appearances in his six seasons.

“I have only been here since June, and it feels like forever that we have been watching these kids develop,” he said. “They developed a lot faster in our scheme than we have seen in the past. I'm just excited to get the pads on and get it going.”

Major, who committed to Michigan State in late July, finished his junior year with 433 yards receiving and seven touchdowns on 31 receptions.

In the backfield, LeDonne will ride the hotter hand between Tim Smith (45-385, 5 TDs) and Terry Tank Smith (89-436, 8 TDs).

Mathis, who is taking over for Cameron Tarrant (Cal, Pa.), will also look for production from junior wide receivers Dante Cephas and Daequan Hardy.

“We are working on his mechanics, his drops and steps, and it's coming around. The other side of it is the mental aspect of it. He has gotten very good at reading defenses and understanding defensive schemes,” LeDonne said.

LeDonne will look for senior DeShawn Butler to anchor the offensive and defensive lines.

Senior defensive end Damion Brady and senior linebacker Darrell Mason also will be called upon to lead the defense.

The secondary will consist of Tim Smith and senior Keivonn Pasch'l at safety, and Hardy will man one of the cornerback positions.

“The message is that we are going to fly to the football. When we are on defense, we are going to fly around and hit everything that moves in an opposite color jersey,” LeDonne said.

“On offense when we get the ball, we are going to pound it and do those same type of things. We are developing that physical mentality. We have a lot of speed and tools in place. We just have to execute.”

LeDonne is looking forward to seeing what Northern Seven opponents, including Central Catholic, North Allegheny and Pine-Richland, have to offer this season. Central Catholic is the reigning WPIAL Class 6A champion and PIAA runner-up from last season.

“The conference is brutal. You have to show up and play week in and week out. It's not like the past where you played two solid competitors then you have two weeks of bad competition. Every week in this conference, you have to show up,” LeDonne said.

“The way the conference is aligned top to bottom, it's going to be a fight every week. We have to make plays and execute. We have to do what we got to do first before we worry what others are doing.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.