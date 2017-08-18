Despite position question marks, North Allegheny expects to compete for Northern Seven title

Dylan Wall enters his second year as a starting offensive guard with a simple mindset. North Allegheny's linemen aren't going to add any points to the scoreboard by being stylish. They need to focus on making sure the Tigers get the football in the end zone.

“We aren't the biggest group or the strongest group,” Wall said. “We have the technique and the coaching. Stick to your technique, and stick to your guns and just get it done.”

Having the people in place to get things accomplished will be an ongoing process for North Allegheny. The Tigers, who finished 9-3 and lost 28-27 to Seneca Valley in the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals last season, are looking to fill several positions.

Seniors Sam Humes and Luke Trueman are battling to replace dual-threat standout Ethan Maenza at quarterback, while several line positions are still being solidified.

“I still think we're trying to figure out a lot of positions,” North Allegheny coach Art Walker said. “We will have guys playing throughout camp, the scrimmage and even in our Week Zero game that need to be on film and evaluated. We have a good senior class, and it will be about how dedicated we can be and how quickly we grow up and come together as a group.”

Senior offensive tackle Derek Devine, a Virginia commit, understands having to learn quickly. Devine made his varsity debut last season and plans to try and help the new guys along.

“The hardest thing for me to get used to when I started was the physicality of the varsity game,” Devine said. “I've never experienced that before, and it was different coming into my first game and it was a shock to the system.”

Once North Allegheny got going last season, the Tigers' offense produced 275 rushing yards per game and scored 61 touchdowns. North Allegheny will get a boost from wide receiver Joey Porter Jr., who caught 10 touchdown passes at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic last season, and running back Turner White, who rushed for 382 yards and eight touchdowns.

“That will be the key like everybody else, if the offensive line can get it done,” Walker said. “We have to get those guys to develop and become cohesive unit as soon as possible because we have a tough schedule.”

That schedule will include a season-opener against Morgantown, W.Va., and WPIAL playoff qualifiers Hempfield, Bethel Park and Mt. Lebanon out of section. Not to mention Northern Seven Conference play, which produced all four of the WPIAL's 6A semifinalists.

In addition to North Allegheny, Central Catholic, Pine-Richland and Seneca Valley made it.

Devine is excited the Tigers are flying under the radar.

“We're always looking toward the challenge,” Devine said. “We don't like being the top team coming into the season; we are looking to upset and let people know who we are. It doesn't happen a lot, but we like it when it happens.”

