Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Despite position question marks, North Allegheny expects to compete for Northern Seven title

Josh Rizzo | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
North Allegheny senior quarterback Luke Trueman competes during practice Aug. 15, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny senior quarterback Luke Trueman competes during practice Aug. 15, 2017, at North Allegheny.
North Allegheny senior wide receiver John Vardzel competes during practice Aug. 15, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny senior wide receiver John Vardzel competes during practice Aug. 15, 2017, at North Allegheny.
North Allegheny senior halfback Turner White competes during practice Aug. 15, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny senior halfback Turner White competes during practice Aug. 15, 2017, at North Allegheny.
North Allegheny senior offensive tackle Derek Devine, who will anchor the line, practices Aug. 15, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny senior offensive tackle Derek Devine, who will anchor the line, practices Aug. 15, 2017, at North Allegheny.
North Allegheny senior tight end Brennan McCauley competes during practice Aug. 15, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny senior tight end Brennan McCauley competes during practice Aug. 15, 2017, at North Allegheny.
North Allegheny coach Art Walker talks to his team during practice Aug. 15, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny coach Art Walker talks to his team during practice Aug. 15, 2017, at North Allegheny.
North Allegheny coach Art Walker prepares his team for the upcoming season Aug. 15, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny coach Art Walker prepares his team for the upcoming season Aug. 15, 2017, at North Allegheny.
North Allegheny's Derek Devine and Trevor Tresser block during a running play during practice Aug. 15, 2017, at North Allegheny.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Allegheny's Derek Devine and Trevor Tresser block during a running play during practice Aug. 15, 2017, at North Allegheny.

Updated 1 hour ago

Dylan Wall enters his second year as a starting offensive guard with a simple mindset. North Allegheny's linemen aren't going to add any points to the scoreboard by being stylish. They need to focus on making sure the Tigers get the football in the end zone.

“We aren't the biggest group or the strongest group,” Wall said. “We have the technique and the coaching. Stick to your technique, and stick to your guns and just get it done.”

Having the people in place to get things accomplished will be an ongoing process for North Allegheny. The Tigers, who finished 9-3 and lost 28-27 to Seneca Valley in the WPIAL Class 6A semifinals last season, are looking to fill several positions.

Seniors Sam Humes and Luke Trueman are battling to replace dual-threat standout Ethan Maenza at quarterback, while several line positions are still being solidified.

“I still think we're trying to figure out a lot of positions,” North Allegheny coach Art Walker said. “We will have guys playing throughout camp, the scrimmage and even in our Week Zero game that need to be on film and evaluated. We have a good senior class, and it will be about how dedicated we can be and how quickly we grow up and come together as a group.”

Senior offensive tackle Derek Devine, a Virginia commit, understands having to learn quickly. Devine made his varsity debut last season and plans to try and help the new guys along.

“The hardest thing for me to get used to when I started was the physicality of the varsity game,” Devine said. “I've never experienced that before, and it was different coming into my first game and it was a shock to the system.”

Once North Allegheny got going last season, the Tigers' offense produced 275 rushing yards per game and scored 61 touchdowns. North Allegheny will get a boost from wide receiver Joey Porter Jr., who caught 10 touchdown passes at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic last season, and running back Turner White, who rushed for 382 yards and eight touchdowns.

“That will be the key like everybody else, if the offensive line can get it done,” Walker said. “We have to get those guys to develop and become cohesive unit as soon as possible because we have a tough schedule.”

That schedule will include a season-opener against Morgantown, W.Va., and WPIAL playoff qualifiers Hempfield, Bethel Park and Mt. Lebanon out of section. Not to mention Northern Seven Conference play, which produced all four of the WPIAL's 6A semifinalists.

In addition to North Allegheny, Central Catholic, Pine-Richland and Seneca Valley made it.

Devine is excited the Tigers are flying under the radar.

“We're always looking toward the challenge,” Devine said. “We don't like being the top team coming into the season; we are looking to upset and let people know who we are. It doesn't happen a lot, but we like it when it happens.”

Josh Rizzo is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.