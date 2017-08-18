Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

North Hills puts focus on Northern Seven Conference victories

Drew Karpen | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
North Hills senior defensive tackle Lirion Murtezi competes during practice Aug. 15, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills senior defensive tackle Lirion Murtezi competes during practice Aug. 15, 2017.
North Hills senior defensive tackle Michael Totin, who will help anchor the defense, practices Aug. 15, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills senior defensive tackle Michael Totin, who will help anchor the defense, practices Aug. 15, 2017.
North Hills coach Pat Carey talks to his team during practice Aug. 15, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills coach Pat Carey talks to his team during practice Aug. 15, 2017.
North Hills senior quarterback Will Hirt competes during practice Aug. 15, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills senior quarterback Will Hirt competes during practice Aug. 15, 2017.
North Hills coach Pat Carey talks with Kam Taylor, Lirion Murtezi and Melvin Blanks during practice Aug. 15, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills coach Pat Carey talks with Kam Taylor, Lirion Murtezi and Melvin Blanks during practice Aug. 15, 2017.
North Hills coach Pat Carey gets his team ready for the 2017 season during practice Aug. 15, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills coach Pat Carey gets his team ready for the 2017 season during practice Aug. 15, 2017.
North Hills Melvin Blanks, who will play running back and defensive back, practices Aug. 15, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills Melvin Blanks, who will play running back and defensive back, practices Aug. 15, 2017.
North Hills junior Tyler Brennan, who will play safety and wide receiver, practices Aug. 15, 2017.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
North Hills junior Tyler Brennan, who will play safety and wide receiver, practices Aug. 15, 2017.

Making the playoffs hasn't been a problem in Pat Carey's first four seasons as coach of the North Hills football team.

The Indians have made the playoffs each of the past five years, losing in their first game of the WPIAL playoffs each time. Their latest defeat was a 41-21 loss to Class 5A champion West Allegheny.

“More importantly than looking at the playoff results, we need to play better in the regular season so we can get a better spot entering the playoffs,” Carey said. “We would hope to win some of the games in our conference to get a better seed and then go from there.”

North Hills entered the playoffs as the fourth place team in the Allegheny Nine Conference a year ago with a 6-5 overall record and 5-3 mark in the conference.

In 2017, Carey is looking straight at the top tier talent in the conference as teams they need to win against to get the positioning they believe they are capable of receiving in the playoffs.

“We would like to compete for the conference championship,” Carey said. “We want to find ourselves in a better spot heading into the playoffs. There are key opponents such as West Allegheny, Upper St. Clair and Woodland Hills, that we would like to match up well against to put us in a better position heading into the playoffs.”

The Indians have the pieces to make a run at a conference title, led by senior quarterback Will Hirt. Hirt is entering his second season as North Hills' quarterback.

“Anytime you have your quarterback back for a second year, it is an advantage,” Carey said. “Physically, he is in a better place. Obviously, it is being comfortable with the offensive scheme. The game experience from last year will help him. We think because of that, we think he will be in a better spot.”

Also returning for the Indians is senior running back Melvin Blanks, senior fullback Jeff Gillespie, junior wide receiver Tyler Brennan, senior offensive tackle Jason Heinauer and junior tackle Lirion Murtezi. Blanks and Brennan also will play a key role in the secondary, while senior Matt McCartan will anchor the defensive line and senior Alex Glatz will lead the linebackers.

Junior Dan Wagner will return as the kicker, as well.

“We have some key skill players returning,” Carey said. “Our offensive line is a work in progress, but I like the guys who are working in there right now. Our biggest problem is depth on the lines.”

Collectively, the Indians will have to replace the performance of Nick Santucci. Last season Santucci led North Hills in rushing and touchdowns with 16.

North Hills will commence its season Friday at Shaler in its Week Zero game. Although no longer in the same conference, the Indians and Titans have kept their neighborhood rivalry. North Hills has defeated the Titans the last five years, including a 28-7 victory to open up the season last year.

“I think it is important,” Carey said about keeping the rivalry. “Our kids know them and the families know each other. I think it is a game that we both look forward too.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.

