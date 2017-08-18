Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Brentwood has skill to contend in Eastern Conference

Ray Fisher | Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
2017 Brentwood football team
Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review
2017 Brentwood football team
2017 Brentwood football lettermen
Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review
2017 Brentwood football lettermen
2017 Brentwood football seniors
Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review
2017 Brentwood football seniors
2017 Brentwood football juniors
Jeff Healy | For the Tribune-Review
2017 Brentwood football juniors

The starting lineup on the Brentwood football team is brimming with talented athletes.

Nearly all the starters will play on both offense and defense.

“At times this summer, we have looked good, at times we have looked bad. You never know until you start blocking and tackling people,” coach Kevin Kissel said. “We have to find some depth. We can't be playing the whole season with 12 guys.

“Our first 11 or 12 players are pretty solid. We've got to get some help from the younger players.”

There are 12 seniors on this year's squad but only four juniors.

The skill position players, consisting of seniors Michael Trent (quarterback), Evan Vickless (tailback) and Austin Veatch, Brendan Donnelly and John Gomez at wide receiver, is a strength.

Veatch had 30 receptions for 618 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, averaging 20.6 yards per catch.

Vickless, Veatch, Donnelly and Gomez also will start in the Spartans' secondary.

Another senior, Michael Folino, will man the h-back position. Sophomore Ian Thomas will see action in the offensive backfield.

“I like our skill-position players,” Kissel said. “We're going to spread the field around a little more. We have a lot of speed on the outside. We can throw the ball, too.

“Michael Trent gained a lot of experience at quarterback last season. Hopefully, that will be a big plus for him this season.”

Brentwood's offensive and defensive lines will be anchored by seniors Tanner Wells (6-4, 255), DeAngelo Brisco and Grant Davis, sophomore Luke Bauer and junior Nick Czerwien, who will start at center and linebacker.

“My fellow seniors and I have been playing together in a bunch of different sports since we were 8 or 9, and we have been supporting each other ever since,” Wells said. “I believe that will be our biggest strength (as a team). We also have a good amount of returning lettermen, and guys who have varsity experience.

“We are ready for this season to start and are looking to be a serious contender in the WPIAL.”

Seniors Jordan Mortimore and Dylan Pruni and sophomore Matt Veatch are in the mix on the offensive and defensive lines.

“Up front, we have some untested guys,” Kissel said. “We've got to develop some of these linemen.”

Czerwien, Folino and Thomas will start at linebacker. Drew Wilson, a junior, will provide support in the secondary.

Others looking to help out include senior WR/DB Kevin Brown and sophomore QB/DB John Milcic.

Brentwood, which finished 5-2 in the Three Rivers Conference and 8-3 overall last season, opted to play a Week Zero game instead of a second scrimmage.

The Spartans are scheduled to play Aug. 26 against City League foe Carrick at Cupples Stadium. Game time is 11 a.m.

Carrick was 0-8 last season, and will take a 12-game losing streak into the game.

“We will be ready,” Kissel said. “I think this will add a little more excitement — playing a game against Carrick instead of a scrimmage. We're looking forward to playing them. I think we can establish a nice little rivalry game with them.”

Wells is hoping to use the game as a launching pad into the Spartans' conference schedule.

“Even though it'll be only our second week of contact, I know we're going be ready to compete and set the course for our hopefully successful season,” Wells said. “I truly believe we are going to have a successful season.

“But for now, we just need to keep working hard. We're going have to prepare (for the Week Zero game), and be ready for it.”

Brentwood kicks off conference play Sept. 1 on the road against Serra Catholic.

Steel Valley is the defending conference champion. The Ironmen also won WPIAL and PIAA titles last season.

Kissel believes SV and East Allegheny are top contenders in the conference again this year.

“Everybody else is in the mix,” Kissel said.

Including, he anticipates, his Spartans.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

