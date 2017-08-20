Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Winless season in 2016 a positive for Shady Side Academy

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Aug. 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 22 minutes ago

The Shady Side Academy football team experienced an 0-9 season in 2016 with the final loss being a 2-0 forfeit because of a lack of healthy players.

First-year coach Chuck DiNardo, who replaced longtime coach Dave Havern, believes the Indians can turn things around quickly.

“Under Coach Havern, making the playoffs was an expectation every year,” DiNardo said. “Last year was very tough for all of us, but we learned how to deal with adversity.”

“We have a lot of players coming back who want to erase the memory of last season. These guys have been working very hard and they feel they have something to prove. They are very motivated.”

SSA has the bulk of the offense coming back, led by juniors Skyy Moore (5-foot-11, 190 pounds) at quarterback and Billy Frohlich (6-3, 212) at wide receiver. Moore missed most of last season because of injury.

“He's drawing interest from several schools as a defensive back,” DiNardo said of Moore.

Frolich, who was an All-Conference selection in baseball, led the team in receiving last season.

“He's a big strong kid who can really move for his size,” DiNardo said. “We also have a lot of other guys who can make plays, and we plan to spread the ball around to all of them. On defense, we want to be like the great SSA defenses of the past — a swarming, physical, gang-tackling unit that bends but doesn't break.”

The Indians opened camp with 28 players, including six seniors: Ben Ream (5-10, 165), Michael Coury (5-10, 195), Maivald Chase (6-2, 212), Tyler Hackaday (5-11, 252) Josh Morrow (5-10, 237), and Cronin Wilkes (6-0, 164).

New to the team will be speedy transfer Michael Tomlin (5-11, 165), son of Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

“We will be a very young team on paper,” DiNardo said. “But as far as experience, a lot of these sophomores and juniors saw a lot of playing time last year due to the rash of injuries.”

“We're ready to turn things around this season.”

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

