Gateway football team motivated by how its 2016 season ended

Five seconds.

That's all that separated Gateway from last year's WPIAL 5A championship game at Heinz Field.

But McKeesport's dramatic last-second Hail Mary touchdown in the semifinals at Norwin was a stunning and sudden end to the Gators' championship hopes.

The curtain has fallen on last season, and the stage is set for a new journey in 2017. Gateway is picked by some to make it to Heinz Field in Class 5A this year.

Several impact starters return, including Big East 9 first-team quarterback Brady Walker, a senior, and the team is optimistic about its chances in the conference and beyond.

“We've just worked harder and harder each day with the goal of getting to Heinz and to Hershey,” said Walker, who threw for more than 2,800 yards and 28 touchdowns last year. “We all pretty much are comfortable with the offensive and defensive system. There are no questions about it.

“We have quick receivers, experienced linemen, tough running backs. The defense is shaping up to be pretty good as well. We're a mentally sound group.”

That group is operating under coach Don Holl and his staff for the second year. Holl said the work in the offseason, building off of last fall's campaign — Gateway finished 5-3 in conference and 7-5 overall — has helped the team round into shape as a conference favorite with McKeesport.

“We can't dwell on the past and what we did or didn't do,” Holl said. “For us, it's about doing what we can do today to get better. Our motto has been CHOMP: Compete Harder One More Play. If we compete harder one more play last year, we beat McKeesport.”

Holl said McKeesport will be a favorite again in the conference, and the Week 8 game at Gateway is expected to be one of the most highly anticipated WPIAL conference games of the season.

Gateway will begin its 60th season Friday with a Week Zero game against Woodland Hills.

The Gators head into the contest on the cusp of a milestone. They have won 399 games over the 58 seasons since Monroeville and Pitcairn merged in 1958.

At Friday's game at the Wolvarena, legendary Woodland Hills coach George Novak, who retired in the offseason after three decades at the helm of the Wolverines, will have the field named in his honor.

Gateway lost a legend of its own over the winter as the first coach in school history, Pete Antimarino, died at the age of 91.

Antimarino, for whom the Gateway stadium is named, was the coach of the Gators from the start in 1958 through the 1989 season.

Gateway officials announced this summer that Antimarino will be honored at a home game. He also will be memorialized with a decal on each Gateway helmet this fall.

In addition to Walker, Gateway welcomes back first-team all-conference defensive back Courtney Jackson. The senior also will be a leader on offense at wide receiver.

“This team is really excited after a summer of hard work,” Jackson said. “We have a lot of experience, but we also have a lot of young talent ready to step up and perform.”

Also back after earning all-conference honors last year are senior Matt Alfaro (fullback, defensive line) and senior offensive and defensive lineman Canaan Cleveland.

“The guys are very cognizant of what we expect out of them this year,” Holl said. “Now, can we translate that into positive results on the field?”

In addition to Jackson, Walker, a third-year starter, will be able to throw to junior Jeremiah Joseph and senior Brandan Cain. Joseph also will be a factor in the secondary.

Protecting Walker and opening holes for the running game is an experienced offensive line led by Cleveland and fellow returning starters in juniors Tomi Woodson and Bryce Washington and senior Nate Slaughter.

Senior Zach Storch got varsity experience along the line last year and is expected to be a factor this year.

On paper, the linebacking corps lost the most to graduation last year. While Holl said the five contributors lost will be missed, he is confident the guys who have been waiting and preparing will be ready.

Washington and sophomore Jordan Stancovich are expected to be a part of the linebacking corps on the inside.

Others, Holl said, who are ready to contribute on both sides of the ball include sophomores Tui Faumuina-Brown (wide receiver/linebacker) and Jay Johnson (running back/linebacker), juniors Jerrell Thomas (wide receiver/linebacker) and Ethan Frenchik (wide receiver) and freshman Derrick Davis (running back/linebacker).

“We have a lot of young guys who have worked every day, and you like to see them get their opportunities,” Holl said. “They live for those games Friday nights and Saturday mornings. They take a lot of pride in their performances, and I think they will do a great job.”

Auditions have progressed to find the replacement for all-conference kicker and punter Jordan Washington, an IUP recruit.

“He was really good in both aspects,” Holl said. “If you are not careful, you can take it for granted. He was so reliable. We've looked at a couple candidates. That's been a question mark for us heading into the season.”

Holl said Gateway and McKeesport again will be challenged for the conference crown as teams such as Franklin Regional, Kiski, Armstrong, Penn-Trafford and Plum regroup for the 2017 season.

“Five, six or seven teams in each 5A conference have a great shot at earning one of the eight playoff spots,” Holl said. “There was a 7-3 team last year (Penn-Trafford) which didn't even make the playoffs. Every week is going to be a battle. But that's the way you want it. Those tests will make you better and get you ready for the postseason if you are fortunate enough to get there.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.