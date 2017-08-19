High school notebook: Jeannette football chasing New Castle's wins record

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jeannette football coach Roy Hall remembers when the Jayhawks hit 700 wins in 2015.

Of course, he also recalls win No. 400 when he was a player in 1981, and Nos. 500 and 600 as an assistant coach.

But the latest milestone was the big one. The No. 700 is stitched into the side of Jayhawk hats, worn around town by fans and followers, and represents something only six teams in the state have accomplished.

The high-water mark, however, keeps rising.

Jeannette has added 21 wins since and is on pace to catch New Castle for the WPIAL wins record. New Castle, of course, hopes to add to its 727 total this season, and Jeannette will try to nip at its heels with another multiple-win year.

Jeannette, the WPIAL Class A runner-up the past two years, finished 12-2 last season. The Jayhawks have averaged 10 wins a season since the late 1990s.

Hall, who has 70 wins as head coach since 2009, was not aware his team had crept to within six wins of New Castle.

“The kids are aware of the 700 and are happy to be a part of that group,” Hall said. “Hopefully, they can be in the group that (breaks the record). That becomes one of our goals and something that motivates us. The kids are aware of our proud tradition here.”

Jeannette had its annual luncheon and media day Friday afternoon and several former coaches attended what has become a customary event after the first week of training camp.

One was the venerable Joe Mucci, who won 150 games at Jeannette and coached the Jayhawks to three WPIAL titles, in 1971, ‘81 and ‘83.

The team has won two titles since, in 2006 and ‘07, adding a PIAA title in the latter season with Terrelle Pryor at quarterback.

Mucci still marvels at the closeness former coaches and players have with the program, and how the city embraces football and packs McKee Stadium on fall Friday nights.

“I have been out of here for so long,” said Mucci, who coached at Jeannette from 1968-85. “All these guys stick together. Football is the core that brings us together. This city's spirit for the game is undying.”

Jeannette opens the season Friday at East Allegheny.

Kick starter

Penn-Trafford football has plenty of talent coming back this season. The Warriors have the skill positions and front line covered.

But they also have one of the state's top kickers and punters in Nick Tarabrella.

A senior, Tarabrella attended the invitation-only Kohl's National Invitational Scholarship Camp last month in Wisconsin.

Kohl's has him rated as the No. 5 kicker in the state, and No. 82 in the country for the Class of 2018. Tarabrella is big for a kicker, at 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds.

Tarabrella also plays soccer and volleyball and balances his in-season practice schedules.

Last season, he led Penn-Trafford with 48 points, including eight field goals, and has three program records: career extra points (102), extra points in a season (77) and extra points in a game (9).

He needs three field goals for the career record.

“Nick is old faithful,” Warriors coach John Ruane said. “A great kicker is an underrated weapon. Nick has allowed us to take chances in the red zone because we are confident he will get us points, regardless. He has really worked hard to be an elite kicker.”

All-American swimmers

Hempfield's boys 200-yard medley relay swimming team was rewarded for a strong 2016-17 postseason and time with All-America status by the National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association.

The team of senior Zane Wilson, sophomore Todd Wilson, senior Zack Rulli and sophomore Gavin Mayo took second in the WPIAL and 10th in the PIAA in Class AAA with a best time of 1 minute, 34.51 seconds.

Harrigan makes all-USA team

Norwin girls soccer has been blanketed by preseason expectations, thanks to nine college-bound players back from a team that finished 21-1-1 and won the WPIAL Class AAA title. Senior forward Emily Harrigan will lead the pack, with raised expectations of her own.

Harrigan, a Rutgers recruit, was named to the American Family Insurance All-USA Preseason team, released by USA Today.

Harrigan, the Tribune-Review Player of the Year last fall, scored 32 goals and dished 16 assists for the Knights, who also reached the PIAA quarterfinals last season.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.