Football

WPIAL teams slotted among top teams in preseason state rankings

Staff Report | Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, 10:06 p.m.
Pine-Richland head football coach Eric Kasperowicz conducts the first week of workouts Aug. 14.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 2 hours ago

Western Pennsylvania high school football teams were well-represented on the preseason state rankings, released by PennLive.com on Tuesday.

Pine-Richland is ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, with Central Catholic right behind at No. 3.

In Class 5A, McKeesport is ranked third and Gateway fourth.

Thomas Jefferson is the WPIAL leader at No. 4 in Class 4A.

Aliquippa is ranked No. 1 in 3A.

In Class 2A, Steel Valley is slotted second, with Washington at No. 4.

Clairton is ranked No. 2 in Class A.

Here's a look at the full rankings:

2017 Pa. Preseason Football Rankings

*Teams listed with 2016 record

() Denotes district

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph's Prep (12) 14-0

2. Pine-Richland (7) 7-5

3. Central Catholic (7) 14-2

4. Coatesville (1) 11-2

5. Parkland (11) 10-4

6. North Allegheny (7) 9-3

7. State College (6) 10-2

8. Wilson (3) 12-2

9. North Penn (1) 14-1

10. McDowell (10) 9-2

Teams to watch: La Salle College HS (12) 7-5, Easton Area (11) 7-6, Emmaus (11) 10-2, Cumberland Valley (3) 9-4, Delaware Valley (2) 9-3.

Class 5A

1. Archbishop Wood (12) 11-2-1

2. Harrisburg (3) 11-4

3. McKeesport (7) 9-3

4. Gateway (7) 7-5

5. Springfield-Delco (1) 12-2

6. West Allegheny (7) 13-1

7. Whitehall (11) 9-5

8. Meadville (10) 11-3

9. Upper St. Clair (7) 6-4

10. Southern Lehigh (11) 9-3

Teams to watch: Penn-Trafford (7) 7-3; Manheim Central (3) 11-2; Wyoming Valley West (2) 8-3; Governor Mifflin (3) 10-2; West Allegheny (7) 13-1.

Class 4A

1. Cathedral Prep (10) 15-0

2. Imhotep Charter (12) 13-1

3. Berks Catholic (3) 12-2

4. Thomas Jefferson (7) 12-1

5. Greater Johnstown (6) 12-2

6. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 11-4

7. Belle Vernon (7) 8-3

8. Selinsgrove (4) 8-4

9. Clearfield (9) 10-2

10. South Fayette (7) 10-1

Teams to watch: Jersey Shore (4) 9-4, Bishop McDevitt (3) 7-5, Pottsgrove (1) 8-4, Allentown C.C. (11) 9-2, New Castle (7) 8-5, Shippensburg (3) 11-2.

Class 3A

1. Aliquippa (7) 10-3

2. Central Martinsburg (6) 12-2

3. Karns City (9) 10-3

4. Hickory (10) 11-1

5. Scranton Prep (2) 12-2

6. Central Valley (7) 7-4

7. Danville (4) 7-5

8. Sharon (10) 8-4

9. Middletown (3) 14-1

10. Loyalsock Twp. (4) 8-3

Teams to watch: Wyomissing (3) 8-4, Palisades (11) 8-4, Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 12-3, Mercyhurst Prep (10) 6-4, North Schuylkill (11) 7-5.

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (4) 15-1

2. Steel Valley (7) 15-0

3. Dunmore (2) 13-1

4. Washington (7) 11-2

5. Sharpsville (10) 8-5

6. Kane (9) 13-2

7. Chestnut Ridge (5) 9-4

8. Ligonier Valley (6) 14-1

9. Neumann-Goretti (12) 0-9

10. Clarion (9) 9-2

Teams to watch: Wilmington (10) 12-2, Camp Hill (3) 7-3, Berlin (5) 9-3, York Catholic (3) 10-2, Schuylkill Haven (11) 7-5.

Class A

1. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 15-0

2. Clairton (7) 14-1

3. Rochester (7) 11-1

4. Farrell (10) 10-4

5. Steel-High (3) 6-8

6. Williams Valley (11) 12-2

7. Homer-Center (6) 11-2

8. Portage (6) 9-3

9. Marian Catholic (11) 6-6

10. Tri-Valley (11) 8-3

Teams to watch: Jeannette (7) 13-2, Sto-Rox (7) 6-5, West Middlesex (10) 7-4, Lackawanna Trail (2) 9-4.

