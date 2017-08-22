WPIAL teams slotted among top teams in preseason state rankings
Updated 2 hours ago
Western Pennsylvania high school football teams were well-represented on the preseason state rankings, released by PennLive.com on Tuesday.
Pine-Richland is ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, with Central Catholic right behind at No. 3.
In Class 5A, McKeesport is ranked third and Gateway fourth.
Thomas Jefferson is the WPIAL leader at No. 4 in Class 4A.
Aliquippa is ranked No. 1 in 3A.
In Class 2A, Steel Valley is slotted second, with Washington at No. 4.
Clairton is ranked No. 2 in Class A.
Here's a look at the full rankings:
2017 Pa. Preseason Football Rankings
*Teams listed with 2016 record
() Denotes district
Class 6A
1. St. Joseph's Prep (12) 14-0
2. Pine-Richland (7) 7-5
3. Central Catholic (7) 14-2
4. Coatesville (1) 11-2
5. Parkland (11) 10-4
6. North Allegheny (7) 9-3
7. State College (6) 10-2
8. Wilson (3) 12-2
9. North Penn (1) 14-1
10. McDowell (10) 9-2
Teams to watch: La Salle College HS (12) 7-5, Easton Area (11) 7-6, Emmaus (11) 10-2, Cumberland Valley (3) 9-4, Delaware Valley (2) 9-3.
Class 5A
1. Archbishop Wood (12) 11-2-1
2. Harrisburg (3) 11-4
3. McKeesport (7) 9-3
4. Gateway (7) 7-5
5. Springfield-Delco (1) 12-2
6. West Allegheny (7) 13-1
7. Whitehall (11) 9-5
8. Meadville (10) 11-3
9. Upper St. Clair (7) 6-4
10. Southern Lehigh (11) 9-3
Teams to watch: Penn-Trafford (7) 7-3; Manheim Central (3) 11-2; Wyoming Valley West (2) 8-3; Governor Mifflin (3) 10-2; West Allegheny (7) 13-1.
Class 4A
1. Cathedral Prep (10) 15-0
2. Imhotep Charter (12) 13-1
3. Berks Catholic (3) 12-2
4. Thomas Jefferson (7) 12-1
5. Greater Johnstown (6) 12-2
6. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 11-4
7. Belle Vernon (7) 8-3
8. Selinsgrove (4) 8-4
9. Clearfield (9) 10-2
10. South Fayette (7) 10-1
Teams to watch: Jersey Shore (4) 9-4, Bishop McDevitt (3) 7-5, Pottsgrove (1) 8-4, Allentown C.C. (11) 9-2, New Castle (7) 8-5, Shippensburg (3) 11-2.
Class 3A
1. Aliquippa (7) 10-3
2. Central Martinsburg (6) 12-2
3. Karns City (9) 10-3
4. Hickory (10) 11-1
5. Scranton Prep (2) 12-2
6. Central Valley (7) 7-4
7. Danville (4) 7-5
8. Sharon (10) 8-4
9. Middletown (3) 14-1
10. Loyalsock Twp. (4) 8-3
Teams to watch: Wyomissing (3) 8-4, Palisades (11) 8-4, Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 12-3, Mercyhurst Prep (10) 6-4, North Schuylkill (11) 7-5.
Class 2A
1. Southern Columbia (4) 15-1
2. Steel Valley (7) 15-0
3. Dunmore (2) 13-1
4. Washington (7) 11-2
5. Sharpsville (10) 8-5
6. Kane (9) 13-2
7. Chestnut Ridge (5) 9-4
8. Ligonier Valley (6) 14-1
9. Neumann-Goretti (12) 0-9
10. Clarion (9) 9-2
Teams to watch: Wilmington (10) 12-2, Camp Hill (3) 7-3, Berlin (5) 9-3, York Catholic (3) 10-2, Schuylkill Haven (11) 7-5.
Class A
1. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 15-0
2. Clairton (7) 14-1
3. Rochester (7) 11-1
4. Farrell (10) 10-4
5. Steel-High (3) 6-8
6. Williams Valley (11) 12-2
7. Homer-Center (6) 11-2
8. Portage (6) 9-3
9. Marian Catholic (11) 6-6
10. Tri-Valley (11) 8-3
Teams to watch: Jeannette (7) 13-2, Sto-Rox (7) 6-5, West Middlesex (10) 7-4, Lackawanna Trail (2) 9-4.