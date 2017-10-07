Shady Side Academy thumps Valley behind stellar performance from Skyy Moore

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Under a brilliant blue sky Saturday afternoon at Shady Side Academy, Skyy Moore was brilliant for the Indians.

The junior quarterback ran for 173 yards and five touchdowns, threw a 75-yard scoring pass and returned an interception 82 yards for another touchdown.

The performance enabled Shady Side to continue its turnaround season with a 54-16 homecoming victory at Michael Farrell Stadium.

The Indians, winless a year ago, are 4-2 overall and in the Allegheny Conference under first-year coach Chuck DiNardo.

“I think our kids did a great job today,” DiNardo said. “They did a nice job executing the game plan. They stayed within the schemes of the offense and defense and came out to play for the guy next to them.”

Meanwhile, the depleted Vikings fell to 1-5, 1-2.

Valley was beset by a combination of injuries and suspensions.

Four Vikings and coach Muzzy Colosimo were suspended in the aftermath of last week's fracas late in the game against Ellwood City. Later, New Kensington-Arnold School District officials reportedly reviewed video of the incident and suspended two more players who were involved.

Other players such as Malachi Pryor (ankle) were hurt during the game, leaving Valley with 25 active players as Saturday's second half began.

Through the bleakness came the discovery of a couple of playmakers who now will push for more playing time.

Senior Alex Ward, out for football for the first time this season, ran for 47 yards and a touchdown. He also threw one to Darius Johnson, who caught five passes for 88 yards.

“We got a lot of young kids some playing time today,” Will Colosimo said. “Everybody got to see how athletic Alex Ward is. He never took a snap at quarterback for us until Tuesday. Darius Johnson had been hurt for a while. It was nice to see some players get their first varsity experience today.”

Colosimo also lauded the performance of freshman Justin Hooper and junior Colton Howard.

But the day belonged to Moore, a New Kensington native.Moore began his scoring barrage on the game's fourth play with a 30-yard run and followed with a 10-yard run soon after.

Valley got back into the game momentarily on an 11-yard run by Ward, set up by a 40-yard pass to Johnson.

Moore then scored on a 1-yard keeper where he juggled the ball as the blocking formed. He scored the next two times the Indians had the ball on runs of 6 and 17 yards.

Moore picked off his first pass of the day at the Shady Side 1, then intercepted another at the Indians' 18 and weaved his way for an 82-yard return as the second period expired.

“It's certainly fun to put him in space and watch him go,” DiNardo said. “He certainly has that quick burst that everyone has to respect, and he draws a lot of eyes to help him get the ball to one of his teammates. That was also the second week in a row he took an interception back to the house.”

Moore connected with Dino Tomlin on a 75-yard scoring play, and junior reserve Mark Appleman scored from 9 yards to conclude the Indians' scoring. Johnson's 28-yard run got Valley back on the scoreboard with 1:41 to go.

“Our younger kids stepped up, even on the special teams,” Colosimo said “They showed they deserved an opportunity, and they're going to get it.”

George Guido is a freelance writer.