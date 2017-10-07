Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Shady Side Academy thumps Valley behind stellar performance from Skyy Moore

George Guido | Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017, 9:33 p.m.
Valley's Alex Ward raises the ball as he scores past Shady Side Academy's Skyy Moore Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Valley's Alex Ward raises the ball as he scores past Shady Side Academy's Skyy Moore Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Shady Side Academy's Skyy Moore tries to leap over Valley's Evan Anderson Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy's Skyy Moore tries to leap over Valley's Evan Anderson Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Shady Side Academy's Mason Tomlin gets past Valley's Alex Ward Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy's Mason Tomlin gets past Valley's Alex Ward Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
The Valley's Justin Hooper drags down Shady Side Academy's Alex Ludwick Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Valley's Justin Hooper drags down Shady Side Academy's Alex Ludwick Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Shady Side Academy's Mason Tomlin cuts back on the Valley's Alex Ward Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Shady Side Academy's Mason Tomlin cuts back on the Valley's Alex Ward Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Valley's Evan Anderson defends on a pass intended for Shady Side Academy's Billy Frolich Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Valley's Evan Anderson defends on a pass intended for Shady Side Academy's Billy Frolich Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Valley's Darius Johnson gets away from Shady Side Academy's Alex Ludwick Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Valley's Darius Johnson gets away from Shady Side Academy's Alex Ludwick Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Valley's Shawn Demharter returns a kickoff a agianst Shady Side Academy Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Valley's Shawn Demharter returns a kickoff a agianst Shady Side Academy Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Valley's Darius Johnson beats Shady Side Academy Dino Tomlin Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Valley's Darius Johnson beats Shady Side Academy Dino Tomlin Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 at Shady Side Academy.

Updated 15 hours ago

Under a brilliant blue sky Saturday afternoon at Shady Side Academy, Skyy Moore was brilliant for the Indians.

The junior quarterback ran for 173 yards and five touchdowns, threw a 75-yard scoring pass and returned an interception 82 yards for another touchdown.

The performance enabled Shady Side to continue its turnaround season with a 54-16 homecoming victory at Michael Farrell Stadium.

The Indians, winless a year ago, are 4-2 overall and in the Allegheny Conference under first-year coach Chuck DiNardo.

“I think our kids did a great job today,” DiNardo said. “They did a nice job executing the game plan. They stayed within the schemes of the offense and defense and came out to play for the guy next to them.”

Meanwhile, the depleted Vikings fell to 1-5, 1-2.

Valley was beset by a combination of injuries and suspensions.

Four Vikings and coach Muzzy Colosimo were suspended in the aftermath of last week's fracas late in the game against Ellwood City. Later, New Kensington-Arnold School District officials reportedly reviewed video of the incident and suspended two more players who were involved.

Other players such as Malachi Pryor (ankle) were hurt during the game, leaving Valley with 25 active players as Saturday's second half began.

Through the bleakness came the discovery of a couple of playmakers who now will push for more playing time.

Senior Alex Ward, out for football for the first time this season, ran for 47 yards and a touchdown. He also threw one to Darius Johnson, who caught five passes for 88 yards.

“We got a lot of young kids some playing time today,” Will Colosimo said. “Everybody got to see how athletic Alex Ward is. He never took a snap at quarterback for us until Tuesday. Darius Johnson had been hurt for a while. It was nice to see some players get their first varsity experience today.”

Colosimo also lauded the performance of freshman Justin Hooper and junior Colton Howard.

But the day belonged to Moore, a New Kensington native.Moore began his scoring barrage on the game's fourth play with a 30-yard run and followed with a 10-yard run soon after.

Valley got back into the game momentarily on an 11-yard run by Ward, set up by a 40-yard pass to Johnson.

Moore then scored on a 1-yard keeper where he juggled the ball as the blocking formed. He scored the next two times the Indians had the ball on runs of 6 and 17 yards.

Moore picked off his first pass of the day at the Shady Side 1, then intercepted another at the Indians' 18 and weaved his way for an 82-yard return as the second period expired.

“It's certainly fun to put him in space and watch him go,” DiNardo said. “He certainly has that quick burst that everyone has to respect, and he draws a lot of eyes to help him get the ball to one of his teammates. That was also the second week in a row he took an interception back to the house.”

Moore connected with Dino Tomlin on a 75-yard scoring play, and junior reserve Mark Appleman scored from 9 yards to conclude the Indians' scoring. Johnson's 28-yard run got Valley back on the scoreboard with 1:41 to go.

“Our younger kids stepped up, even on the special teams,” Colosimo said “They showed they deserved an opportunity, and they're going to get it.”

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.