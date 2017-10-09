Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

McNair helps Quaker Valley rise to top of Beaver Valley standings

Drew Karpen | Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Quaker Valley's Quinn Hill tries to dodge the grasp of Beaver Falls' Albert Harper during a game Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Quaker Valley.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Isaiah McNair carries the ball during a game against Beaver Falls on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Quaker Valley.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Oliver Funk tries to bring down Beaver Falls' Noah Vaughan during a game Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Quaker Valley.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Ricky Guss chases down Beaver Falls' Adam Brady during a game Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Quaker Valley.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
For years, Aliquippa has been the most dominant football team in its classification. Now the top-ranked Quips have some competition, and it is coming from inside their own conference.

In the Beaver Valley Conference, Quaker Valley holds the top spot with a perfect 7-0 mark and 4-0 record in the conference.

“It is not surprising,” QV senior wide receiver Isaiah McNair said. “We worked so hard in the offseason. It is all coming together right now. I am very proud of my team.”

McNair is one of the main cogs for the Quakers in their run to becoming one of the top teams in Class 3A. Entering last week's 42-14 win against defending WPIAL and PIAA champion Beaver Falls, McNair was the top receiver in Class 3A with 25 receptions for 444 yards and eight touchdowns. McNair added another touchdown to his resume Friday night.

“He has developed his skills effectively on both sides of the ball,” coach Jerry Veshio said. “Offensively, he is very reliable. He catches the ball well and does a great job blocking.”

McNair is one of the Quakers who doesn't get much time on the sidelines. The senior serves as one of the cornerbacks on a defense that has limited its opponents to 13.1 points per game through seven games.

“I worked on a lot of defense and running routes in the summer,” McNair said. “I have been doing a lot of conditioning with our trainer in the offseason, as well.”

As a one-sport athlete, McNair is looking to play football at the next level and will ramp up his search after the season ends. For Veshio, who also serves as the Quaker Valley track and field coach, he is hoping he can utilize McNair's speed to help his other team after the season ends.

“I think he would be a tremendous 400-meter track guy, but I couldn't get him to try out last year,” Vesho said.

Aliquippa and Quaker Valley no longer have to worry about the distraction of looking ahead to the much-anticipated matchup.

For the Quakers, they will approach this week's home game at 7 p.m. Friday with first place on the line like any other week. And for McNair, he see's it as just another step for the team to get to where they need to be.

“We are all very humbled,” McNair said. “We are not going to go around bragging. We are just going to work really hard in practice and be ready for the game.

“For the team, we want to make it to the WPIAL championship and make it further. We would also like to go undefeated. I just want to do the best I can to help my team win.”

Drew Karpen is a freelance writer.

