Westmoreland County players to watch for Week 7
Updated 8 hours ago
Kevin Braswell
Greensburg Salem, sr., DB
Braswell (6-1, 160) made the game-turning play at Albert Gallatin when he returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to give the Golden Lions some breathing room.
Jackson Daugherty
Ligonier Valley, sr., QB/WR/DB
When quarterback Sam Sheeder was lost for the season with a leg injury, Daugherty (6-3, 180) moved to quarterback to share duties with John Caldwell. Against Homer-Center, he rushed for 96 yards and a score and caught five passes for 100 yards and a TD.
Ivan Etienne
Latrobe, sr., RB
Etienne (5-9, 155) scored three TDs in a loss to Armstrong. He ran for two touchdowns and caught a 33-yard touchdown pass. He has rushed for 408 yards and five TDs.
Justin Sliwoski
Hempfield, sr., QB
Despite missing three games with a shoulder injury, Sliwoski is having another good season. At Altoona last week, he completed 17 of 28 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for two touchdowns in the loss.