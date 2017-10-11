Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Westmoreland County players to watch for Week 7

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
Greensburg Salem's Kevin Braswell
Ligonier Valley's Jackson Daugherty
Latrobe's Iven Etienne
Hempfield senior quarterback Justin Sliwoski
Kevin Braswell

Greensburg Salem, sr., DB

Braswell (6-1, 160) made the game-turning play at Albert Gallatin when he returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to give the Golden Lions some breathing room.

Jackson Daugherty

Ligonier Valley, sr., QB/WR/DB

When quarterback Sam Sheeder was lost for the season with a leg injury, Daugherty (6-3, 180) moved to quarterback to share duties with John Caldwell. Against Homer-Center, he rushed for 96 yards and a score and caught five passes for 100 yards and a TD.

Ivan Etienne

Latrobe, sr., RB

Etienne (5-9, 155) scored three TDs in a loss to Armstrong. He ran for two touchdowns and caught a 33-yard touchdown pass. He has rushed for 408 yards and five TDs.

Justin Sliwoski

Hempfield, sr., QB

Despite missing three games with a shoulder injury, Sliwoski is having another good season. At Altoona last week, he completed 17 of 28 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for two touchdowns in the loss.

