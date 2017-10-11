Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Westmoreland County football Q&A with Derry's Shawn Broadway

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 5:15 p.m.

Shawn Broadway was mainly a defensive player last season when Derry became the feel-good story of the WPIAL Class 3A football playoffs — the ultimate longshot program flipping the script.

He saw the “Believe” signs around town. He heard the word “magical” being tossed around like glitter. He was even approached by strangers on the street who congratulated him on the Trojans' memorable run to the WPIAL semifinals.

Very little has changed from a year ago; not the expectations, not the big plays, not the big crowds.

Last season was a Hollywood story. This one has become a Broadway Show.

Derry is 6-1 and sits a game out of first place in the Interstate Conference. And Broadway has played a key two-way role as a running back and cornerback. He scored three rushing touchdowns in a season-opening win over Latrobe and returned from a back injury to help the Trojans blank South Park, 43-0. Derry returned three fumbles for scores in that game.

Broadway scored against Frazier the next week. Derry has scored 40 or more points in five straight games.

Derry is averaging 36.7 points and allowing 11.0. The defensive-minded unit has a pair of shutouts and has allowed one fourth-quarter touchdown all season. The Trojans have 18 takeaways, including 12 interceptions.

Some wonder why the veteran leader of the secondary, Broadway, doesn't have one yet.

One observer said it's because teams refuse to throw to his side.

Broadway took some time for a Q&A after a practice this week:

Did you expect the team to be this good again?

I thought we'd be tough. We have so many guys who can do some things. A lot of guys are doing their parts.

What did you learn by watching former standout tailback Tyler Balega run the ball?

I learned how to hit the holes, how to run the ball and not be scared. He was great and knew a lot.

What do you remember most about last season?

Nobody thought we could do it. We just kept winning and taking it one game at a time. We were just so pumped every game.

Do you get frustrated when teams won't throw your way on defense?

Yes. I want more action. It can get boring out there.

Has wrestling helped you with football?

Yes, when it comes to tackling. The hug-grips and finishing takedowns.

How is your back now?

It's fine. I rested in the Southmoreland game, and I feel good now.

Is there a TV show you can't miss?

“The Arrow.”

Favorite place to eat?

There isn't much in Derry. We have to go to Latrobe to get food. I'm a chicken-and-fries guy. McDonald's, Sheetz, wherever.

Any pregame rituals?

We all hang out at a friend's house on Thursdays and play poker.

Who is your idol?

My dad (Shawn). He is always there for me, encouraging me.

Favorite NFL team?

The Steelers. I don't know what happened last week with the five interceptions. I like Antonio Brown. I love how he makes people miss.

Any good non-football stories to tell?

I hurt myself on a rope swing twice. Once in Saltsburg and the other in Blairsville. I almost hurt my arm really bad, and almost lost my hearing the other time. I am done swinging on a rope.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a staff writer for the Tribune-Review. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

