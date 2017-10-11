Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

A-K Valley players to watch for Week 7

Michael Love
Michael Love | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 7:21 p.m.
Freeport's Patrick Keeley
Submitted
Freeport's Patrick Keeley
Fox Chapel's Chase Villani
Submitted
Fox Chapel's Chase Villani
Valley's Darius Johnson
Submitted
Valley's Darius Johnson
Highlands quarterback Seth Cohen (#14) takes off on a run during their game against Knoch on Friday, September 15, 2017 at Golden Rams Stadium. Highlands won 24-16.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Highlands quarterback Seth Cohen (#14) takes off on a run during their game against Knoch on Friday, September 15, 2017 at Golden Rams Stadium. Highlands won 24-16.
Highlands' Seth Cohen
Submitted
Highlands' Seth Cohen

Updated 6 hours ago

Seth Cohen

Highlands, jr., QB

Highlands nearly pulled off an upset of Montour last week, and the Golden Rams QB was a big part of that attempt. Cohen (6-1, 190) threw for 265 yards and two first-half TDs. He hopes to be a factor Saturday at Blackhawk.

Darius Johnson

Valley, sr., WR/DB

With several of his Valley teammates out of the lineup against Shady Side Academy, Johnson (5-11, 150) did his best to help his squad. He was targeted numerous times by quarterback Alex Ward and caught five passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Patrick Keeley

Freeport, jr, QB/WR/OLB

The junior is third on the team with 40 tackles, including five for a loss, and two sacks. Keeley (5-11, 170) will be a key component of a unit tasked this Friday with stopping Seton LaSalle RB Lionel Deanes.

Chase Villani

Fox Chapel, sr., RB/MLB

A core member of an improving defense, Villani (6-3, 205) leads the team in tackles with 56, including seven for a loss. He was one of three players with nine tackles in Friday's 41-23 victory over Hampton that lifted the team to 3-3 in Allegheny Nine play.

