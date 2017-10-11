The Birdie doesn't scare easy

With two weeks remaining until one of his favorite holidays, The Birdie is getting into the Halloween spirit — literally, as it turns out.

“Those Spirit Halloween stores are popping up all over the place,” he said. “Everywhere you look, there's a new one peddling costumes and decorations. They're the one-month-a-year equivalent to Starbucks.”

The Halloween season appeals to The Birdie because it's the one chance anyone can pretend to be something they're not. The Birdie remembers fondly his looks from his younger days, when he ditched his yellow feathers for something different — the Batman costume that Mama Birdie sewed for him, for instance, or the year he went as Terry Bradshaw during the Steelers' heyday.

Only one costume truly backfired on him: the year he went as a clown.

“People kept asking what the point of my costume was,” he said sadly. “They said I was always a clown.”

The Birdie saw some Alle-Kiski Valley teams getting their masquerade on.

“I thought Kyle Fitzroy decided on a Kordell Stewart costume,” Birdie said of the Apollo-Ridge quarterback, who played wide receiver last week because of a hand injury. “And speaking of ex-Steelers, Fox Chapel's Micah Morris looked like Jerome Bettis. Five touchdowns for the big guy isn't too shabby.

“Freeport's defense dressed as a brick wall. Another near-shutout. Deer Lakes and Leechburg didn't choose a new costume, though — they both still look like zombies.”

The Birdie doesn't scare easily at Halloween; his biggest fear is picking games wrong. That wasn't a problem last week, as he went 11-0 for his second perfect record out of the last three weeks. If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, he expects to see some Birdie costumes this week.

Friday's games

Apollo-Ridge (4-3, 2-3) at Keystone Oaks (4-2, 3-1)

It's been a better year than expected at Apollo-Ridge given the Vikings' youth, but their lack of depth is catching up to them thanks to some big injuries. Keystone Oaks knocked Apollo-Ridge out of the playoffs last year and virtually can do the same here.

Keystone Oaks, 28-14

Baldwin (1-5, 0-5) at Fox Chapel (3-4, 3-3)

The Foxes are on the hunt for a playoff spot, have a favorable schedule and feature one of the top rushing tandems in the WPIAL in QB Nick Gizzo and RB Micah Morris. That spells trouble for last-place Baldwin.

Fox Chapel, 35-7

Burrell (1-6, 0-5) at Valley (1-5, 1-3)

The longtime rivals are battling for more than a bypass this week; they want to get out of the Allegheny Conference cellar. Valley holds the recent edge in the rivalry and should win again with the return of its stars from suspension.

Valley, 21-14

Clairton (4-2, 3-1) at Leechburg (0-7, 0-5)

It's a two-game losing streak for Clairton, one the Bears are completely unaccustomed to. Hard to see the skid reaching three against Leechburg, which has become all too familiar with defeat and last experienced a victory in Week 8 of 2016.

Clairton, 48-7

Deer Lakes (0-6) at Laurel (1-6)

Neither team will rest on its laurels with a chance at a rare victory. In a matchup of struggling teams, Laurel's more capable offense will keep Deer Lakes winless.

Laurel, 20-13

Freeport (5-1, 4-0) at Seton LaSalle (6-0, 5-0)

If any team in the Allegheny can stop a Train, it's Freeport. “The Yellowjackets' defense is even nastier than I am sometimes,” Birdie said. But Deanes can be pretty mean himself, and he'll keep the Rebels' engine running.

Seton LaSalle, 24-21

Kiski Area (1-6, 1-4) at Gateway (6-1, 4-1)

The Cavaliers' schedule is turning into a zoo, as they go from trying to tame the Tigers to attempting to slow the Gators. The Gateway passing attack, led by QB Brady Walker, will keep the Cavaliers' season in the swamp.

Gateway, 42-14

Plum (2-5, 2-4) at Connellsville (1-6, 0-5)

After playing some of the top offenses in the conference, the Mustangs finally get a break against struggling Connellsville. The Falcons haven't scored in their past two games, and Plum will keep them grounded.

Plum, 24-7

Saturday's games

Springdale (3-4, 2-2) at Bishop Canevin (2-4, 2-3)

The Dynamos hung in tough before faltering in the second half against a talented and top-ranked Jeannette team. They should have a better time this week in a game important for their playoff hopes.

Springdale, 28-21

Highlands (3-3, 2-3) at Blackhawk (2-4, 2-3)

A couple of close conference losses have put Highlands' playoff hopes on the line. Expect the Rams to come out motivated and get their offense going against a struggling Blackhawk team.

Highlands, 31-14

Avella (0-7) at Riverview (1-5)

It hasn't been an easy time for Riverview since its Week 1 victory over Leechburg, but it's been worse for Avella. The Eagles are yielding 50.6 points per game; that's more than Riverview has this season.

Riverview, 13-7