A-K Valley football Q&A with Highlands' Ryan Signorella

Ryan Signorella went from running plays with the scout team during camp to fitting into first-year coach Dom Girardi's offensive scheme.

Signorella pulled in three catches for 136 yards and scored two touchdowns to give Highlands the early advantage in a 24-14 loss to No. 4-ranked Montour last Friday.

“He was helping us out on the scout team on offense, and they ran a sweep with him and he made the defense look foolish,” Girardi said about watching Signorella for the first time in practice. “He surprised us and did some nice things that got our attention, and him being a senior, you like to get kids out on the field.”

He also has been surprising opposing defenses. The 6-foot, 150-pound Signorella outjumped Montour defenders and scored on a 73-yard touchdown pass to give Highlands (3-3, 2-3 Class AAAA Northwest Nine) a 7-0 lead.

Rams quarterback Seth Cohen found Signorella again for a 53-yard touchdown where Signorella showed his elusiveness by methodically setting up his blockers down the field to reach the end zone and give the Rams a 14-3 second-quarter lead.

“I remember saying ‘wow,' ” Girardi said. “He has the ability to run full speed, able to bend, move and adjust without losing speed.”

Signorella ranks second on the team in receiving yards (319) and tied for the team lead in touchdowns with four.

On defense, Signorella has worked his way into splitting time with Gabe Booker at safety.

“He's extremely explosive,” Girardi said. “He goes form zero to full speed in about one step.”

When did you begin playing football?

When I was 4 years old. I played for the Highland Hornets.

How have you adjusted to coach Girardi's offense?

I think it's more complex, well put together and it really helps our team come together.

What's your greatest asset as a wide receiver?

I feel like it would have to be my speed. I've always been told that I'm too short. I always went by the motto that if size mattered, the elephant would be king of the jungle.

Who has the best hands in the Rams receiving corps: you, Romello Freemanor Logan Crise?

I don't know. I'd say we're all pretty good and equal. I feel that we have one of the best receiving corps in the WPIAL.

Have the three of you ever raced?

Yeah we have. Romello pulled out in front, but it was pretty close.

Can Highlands be perfect down the stretch and with a little help make the postseason?

I really believe we can. Coach Girardi stresses bringing the juice and winning the rep. I really think we can do it.

What is the strength of this year's team?

I think it's the bond and the chemistry that we have together. We have a mesh point that is smooth.

Why do you wear the No. 10?

That's just been my number ever since I was (playing) pee wee.

Who is your favorite football player?

Antonio Brown in the way he motivates me and his work ethic in everything.

What's your nickname?

I really don't have a nickname, but everybody just calls me “Sig.”

Who has the best nickname on the team?

I would have to say James Vance, and they call him “Strawberries.”

Are you receiving any attention from any colleges?

I was talking to Geneva.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.