Week 7's don't-miss high school football in the A-K Valley

Class 5A Allegheny Nine

Baldwin (1-5, 0-5) at Fox Chapel (3-4, 3-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Baldwin shut out Connellsville, 49-0. Fox Chapel topped Hampton, 41-23.

The buzz: The Foxes continue their quest for a playoff spot, while the Highlanders hope to get in the win column in conference play after picking up their first win overall last Friday.

Key players: Alex Priore paced the Baldwin offensive attack with 115 yards on nine carries and scored on runs of 2, 53 and 13 yards against Connellsville. Fox Chapel WR Cole Waxter, a junior, leads the team in catches (17) and receiving yards (253) with two touchdowns this season.

About the Highlanders: The Baldwin defense and special teams also rose to the occasion against Connellsville, as touchdowns were scored on a fumble recovery and a blocked punt. First-year coach Loren Cooley is a former assistant at Clairton, Plum and Gateway.

About the Foxes: Micah Morris took his turn to lead the Fox Chapel offense last week as he totaled 195 yards and five touchdowns on 23 carries. He has 747 yards and nine touchdowns on the season. The Foxes are averaging 27.6 points and giving up 26 a game.

Class 5A Big East

Kiski Area (1-6, 1-4) at 5-5A Gateway (6-1, 4-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Kiski Area fell to McKeesport, 48-14. Gateway raced past Plum, 48-14.

The buzz: The Cavaliers hope to spoil Gateway's homecoming festivities, while the Gators try to keep rolling in conference play.

Key players: Kiski Area quarterback Ryne Wallace again was an offensive leader as he finished 8 of 13 for 113 yards against the Tigers. Gateway signal-caller Brady Walker, who threw for 286 yards and six touchdowns last week against Plum, stands just seven yards away from 6,000 for his career.

About the Cavaliers: Kiski Area hopes to shore up its passing defense against the Big East's most prolific thrower and receiving corps. The Cavaliers surrendered 464 yards on the ground last week against McKeesport, the conference's top running attack.

About the Gators: Gateway can clinch a spot in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs with a victory. The Gators are averaging 38.3 points this season, even with goose egg against Penn-Trafford figured in. That ranks second in the conference to McKeesport's 38.7 a contest.

Class 5A Big East

Plum (2-5, 2-4) at Connellsville (1-6, 0-5)

7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Plum fell to Gateway, 48-14. Connellsville was not able to solve Baldwin in a 49-0 defeat.

The buzz: The WPIAL playoffs still are within reach for the Mustangs, who need to pick up a win this week and start to get help from a couple of other teams. Connellsville hopes to play spoiler.

Key players: Senior linebacker Dakota Sunday and senior defensive end Karrson Ewing lead the Mustangs in tackles with 49 and 44, respectively. Ewing tallied a season-best 13 against Armstrong two weeks ago, while Sunday had a game-best eight last week against Gateway.

About the Mustangs: Plum owns three consecutive victories over Connellsville in the teams' most recent conference series, including a 52-14 triumph at Plum for its first victory of the 2016 season.

About the Falcons: Connellsville has scored only 29 points over its past five games after erupting for 46 in a Week Zero victory over rival Uniontown.

Class 4A Northwest Nine

Highlands (3-3, 2-3) at Blackhawk (2-4, 2-3)

7:30 p.m. Saturday

Last week: Highlands nearly pulled off the upset of Class 5A No. 4 Montour, falling 24-14. Blackhawk won for the second time this season, 14-7 over Ambridge.

The buzz: The winner keeps its WPIAL Class 4A playoff hopes alive in the Northwest Nine.

Key players: Highlands' Cameron Taylor was the rushing workhorse last week against Montour with 72 yards on 13 carries (5.5 avg.). His longest run was for 23 yards. Blackhawk's Kenny Gawley rushed for 176 yards and returned a punt 44 yards for a touchdown in the win over Ambridge.

About the Golden Rams: Highlands also is looking for a little revenge after Blackhawk took a close one from the Golden Rams, 25-22, last year. Saturday's game originally was scheduled for Friday night. Beaver Falls and Blackhawk are sharing the same field, Geneva College's Reeves Field, while Blackhawk's stadium undergoes renovations, and Beaver Falls is playing there Friday evening.

About the Cougars: Blackhawk's other touchdown against Ambridge also came on special teams. Jarett Wright returned a blocked punt 18 yards for the game-deciding score in the fourth quarter.

Class 3A Allegheny

Apollo-Ridge (4-3, 2-3) at Keystone Oaks (4-2, 3-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Apollo-Ridge lost to Freeport, 49-7. Keystone Oaks scored a close 20-13 victory over Burrell.

The buzz: The Vikings hope to get healthier from injuries and also healthier in the win column, while Keystone Oaks will attempt to stay in conference-title contention.

Key players: Apollo-Ridge senior quarterback Kyle Fitzroy and freshman running back/linebacker Logan Harmon played against Freeport despite recovering from injuries. Fitzroy, with a brace on his right hand, got on the field as a wide receiver. Keystone Oaks running back Michael Daure had 187 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries against Burrell.

About the Vikings: Apollo-Ridge turned the ball over five times against Freeport, and the Yellowjackets converted them into 21 points. Junior Alex Gamble got the largest rushing assignment, and he finished with 47 yards, while sophomore Cade Grguric scored on a 58-yard run.

About the Golden Eagles: Keystone Oaks has two huge games looming — a game at Freeport next week and a rivalry contest with Seton LaSalle at Dormont Stadium in Week 9. The Yellowjackets and Rebels are undefeated in conference play and face each other this week.

Class 3A Allegheny

Burrell (1-6, 0-5) at Valley (1-5, 1-3)

7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Burrell hung tough against Keystone Oaks before falling to the Godlen Eagles, 20-13. Valley, missing several key players because of suspension, dropped a 54-16 decision to Shady Side Academy.

The buzz: Valley hopes to put a stop to a two-game losing skid, while Burrell hopes to break into the win column for the first time since a 39-12 victory over Springdale in Week Zero.

Key players: Burrell quarterback Seth Tatrn threw for 148 yards and a touchdown against Keystone Oaks and added a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Valley's Alex Ward, a senior out for football for the first time, ran for 47 yards and a touchdown and threw for another score against Shady Side Academy.

About the Bucs: Burrell had a chance to pull even with the Golden Eagles late in the game Friday, but an interception at the goal line with less than two minutes left preserved the KO victory. Junior tight end/linebacker Alex Bellinotti leads the team in receiving yards (180) and tackles (66).

About the Vikings: Valley hopes to shore up its run defense against a Burrell team that averages 166.6 yards per game. The Vikings surrendered 173 rush yards and six total touchdowns — five rushing — to do-it-all Shady Side quarterback Skyy Moore.

Class A Eastern

Clairton (4-2, 3-1) at Leechburg (0-7, 0-5)

7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Clairton suffered a 28-0 loss to Aliquippa. Leechburg fell to West Greene, 47-14.

The buzz: The Bears, on a rare two-game losing streak, hope to right the ship against a Leechburg team that has given up an average of 45.3 points its last three games.

Key players: Tre'Sean Howard is at the heart of the Clairton offense. He has close to 600 rushing yards and 10 offensive touchdowns this season. Leechburg freshman quarterback Dylan Cook threw for 54 yards and added a 1-yard rushing touchdown last week against West Greene.

About the Bears: Clairton last lost at least two games in a row in 2005. The team started 0-3 that season and finished 4-5, missing the WPIAL playoffs. The Bears rebounded to win the 2006 WPIAL Class A title and finish as a PIAA semifinalist.

About the Blue Devils: Leechburg found it tough sledding offensively in the first half against West Greene. The Blue Devils had 40 yards of total offense at halftime and were down 28-0.

Class A EAstern

Springdale (3-4, 2-2) at Bishop Canevin (2-4, 2-3)

7 p.m. Saturday at Dormont Stadium

Last week: The Dynamos fell to WPIAL Class A No. 1 Jeannette, 42-14. Bishop Canevin lost a 42-29 conference contest to Imani Christian.

The buzz: Springdale and Bishop Canevin each hope to solidify their bids for a WPIAL playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

Key players: Josh Jones, who didn't have a passing yard against Riverview two weeks ago, came back and threw for 107 yards and two touchdowns against the Jayhawks. Zach Trusky's effort — 36 carries for 189 yards — helped the Crusaders challenge Imani, ranked third in Class A.

About the Dynamos: Dylan Hargenrader rushed for a touchdown against Riverview and added a receiving score last week against Jeannette. Those scores give him seven offensive touchdowns on the season. He has at least one in six of Springdale's seven games.

About the Crusaders: Bishop Canevin's four losses this season have come to teams with a combined record of 22-4 (Jeannette 7-0, Burgettstown 6-0, Imani 5-2, Clairton 4-2).

NonCONFERENCE

Deer Lakes (0-6) at Laurel (1-6)

7 p.m. Friday

Last week: Deer Lakes dropped a 45-7 decision to Seton LaSalle. Laurel fell to Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 48-14.

The buzz: Deer Lakes hopes to break through in the win column for the first time, while Laurel hopes to snap a three-game losing streak. Laurel won last year's meeting 31-28.

Key players: Lancers senior running back Josh Solomon tallied 53 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries against the Rebels. Lance Hill (71 rushing yards, TD) and Daniel Blank (65 rush yards, TD) led the way for Laurel against North Catholic.

About the Lancers: Special teams was an issue for Deer Lakes against Seton LaSalle. Two blocked punts led to 10 points for the Rebels. Nick Caro was busy last Friday with 10 punts overall. His longest boot was for 40 yards.

About the Spartans: Hill has rotated at quarterback this season with returnee Will Shaffer who threw for more than 1,300 yards as a freshman last year. Laurel compiled an 8-4 record in 2016 and advanced to the WPIAL Class 2A semifinals.

NonCONFERENCE

Avella (0-7) at Riverview (1-5)

Noon Saturday

Last week: Avella was shut out by Fort Cherry, 37-0. Riverview was unable to find the end zone in a 21-0 defeat at the hands of Greensburg Central Catholic.

The buzz: Riverview steps away from conference play as it hopes to snap a five-game losing streak.

Key players: Devon Binz continues to lead the Riverview rushing attack. Last week, his total included a run of 66 yards on the first play from scrimmage. Avella quarterback Owen English has thrown for 418 yards, rushed for 467 more and accounted for nine of his team's 12 offensive TDs this season.

About the Eagles: Despite not scoring last week against Fort Cherry, Avella totaled 202 rushing yards. The Eagles have lost nine in a row dating to last year.

About the Raiders: Coach Matt Bonislawski said his team has to cut down on turnovers if they are to pick up the nonconference victory Friday. Riverview turned the ball over four times against GCC, and two of the Centurions' three touchdowns were returned interceptions.