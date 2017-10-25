Westmoreland County players to watch for Week 9
Updated 52 minutes ago
Shawn Broadway
Derry, sr., RB
Broadway (5-10, 140) carried the ball nine times for 162 yards and three touchdowns (59, 36, 65 yards) in a blowout victory over Waynesburg in the Class 3A Interstate Conference last week. He has 10 touchdowns and 525 yards this season.
Braden Brose
Hempfield, sr., HB
Brose (6-4, 235) caught 11 passes for 181 and four touchdowns (52, 26, 13, 9 yards) in a nonconference loss against North Allegheny last Friday. He has 53 catches for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.
Trent Patrick
Greensburg Salem, so., QB
Patrick (5-10, 225) will finish the season as the Golden Lions' quarterback after starting QB Jacob Hoyle had surgery for a knee injury. Patrick ran for a score and threw a touchdown pass last week in a loss against Trinity.
Nick Tarabrella
Penn-Trafford, sr., K
Tarabrella (6-4, 185) has made 40 of 43 extra points this season and booted three field goals, giving him a school-record 16. He opened the season with a field goal to beat Norwin.