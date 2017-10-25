Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Westmoreland County players to watch for Week 9

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield's Braden Brose
Submitted
Hempfield's Braden Brose
Penn-Trafford's Nick Tarabrella
Submitted
Penn-Trafford's Nick Tarabrella
Greensburg Salem's Trent Patrick
Submitted
Greensburg Salem's Trent Patrick
Derry quarterback Ryan Polinsky, fakes the handoff to Shawn Broadway, during the WCCA 7 on 7 football games, at Latrobe Area Senior High School, in Unity Township, on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Derry quarterback Ryan Polinsky, fakes the handoff to Shawn Broadway, during the WCCA 7 on 7 football games, at Latrobe Area Senior High School, in Unity Township, on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Derry's Shawn Broadway
Submitted
Derry's Shawn Broadway

Updated 52 minutes ago

Shawn Broadway

Derry, sr., RB

Broadway (5-10, 140) carried the ball nine times for 162 yards and three touchdowns (59, 36, 65 yards) in a blowout victory over Waynesburg in the Class 3A Interstate Conference last week. He has 10 touchdowns and 525 yards this season.

Braden Brose

Hempfield, sr., HB

Brose (6-4, 235) caught 11 passes for 181 and four touchdowns (52, 26, 13, 9 yards) in a nonconference loss against North Allegheny last Friday. He has 53 catches for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Trent Patrick

Greensburg Salem, so., QB

Patrick (5-10, 225) will finish the season as the Golden Lions' quarterback after starting QB Jacob Hoyle had surgery for a knee injury. Patrick ran for a score and threw a touchdown pass last week in a loss against Trinity.

Nick Tarabrella

Penn-Trafford, sr., K

Tarabrella (6-4, 185) has made 40 of 43 extra points this season and booted three field goals, giving him a school-record 16. He opened the season with a field goal to beat Norwin.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.