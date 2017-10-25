Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Jeannette looks to end streak of losses to rival Clairton

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 5:24 p.m.
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (3) is brought down by Greensburg Central Catholic's Zach Dlugos (32) after picking up a first down during the first quarter of a WPIAL Class A Eastern Conference game Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at McKee Stadium in Jeannette. Jeannette won 55-7.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Seth Howard (8) celebrates with Robert Kennedy (3) following a second quarter touchdown against Greensburg Central Catholic during a WPIAL Class A Eastern Conference game Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at McKee Stadium in Jeannette. Jeannette won 55-7.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Tre Cunningham (6) makes a 22-yard touchdown pass reception from Robert Kennedy during second quarter of a WPIAL Class A Eastern Conference game with Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at McKee Stadium in Jeannette. Jeannette won 55-7.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Clairton's Tre'sean Howard scores past Jeannette's Melik Gordan and Karrem Hall during the first quarter of the WPIAL Class A championship game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, at Robert Morris University.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 2 hours ago

No one has to tell the Jeannette football players what their record is against Clairton.

It's 0-5 the past three seasons, and two of those losses came in the WPIAL Class A championship game. Two others came at McKee Stadium.

While two of those games were fairly close, Clairton has dominated the other three.

It's Clairton week in Jeannette, and Jeannette week in Clairton.

This is the game both teams circled when the schedules were released.

But this game at Clairton's Neil C. Brown Stadium is different. Clairton (6-2, 5-1) isn't ranked No. 1 in Class A like usual. Jeannette (9-0, 6-0) is, but the Bears aren't ready to hand the Eastern Conference title over to the Jayhawks without a fight.

“We're looking to win the game and earn a share of the conference title,” Clairton coach Wayne Wade said.

As usual, the Week 9 contest will have playoff implications.

If Clairton wins, there would be a three-way tie for first with Imani Christian. For tiebreaker purposes, if Clairton wins by less than 10 points, Jeannette will finish first and Imani will be second. If Clairton wins by 10 or more, a coin flip will decide the playoff order.

This season has been different for the Bears, who lost to Imani Christian and Aliquippa in back-to-back weeks earlier this year. Wade was suspended for the first four games of the season because of critical comments about officials after last year's PIAA title game, and the team has lost key players to injuries and off-the-field circumstances.

“We're starting to get healthy, and we're looking forward to the playoffs,” Wade said. “Once you get in the playoffs, anything can happen.”

One thing Clairton has on its side against Jeannette is recent history. Jeannette coach Roy Hall said his players must overcome that stigma.

“They have history on their side, as we do to, but they are hungry,” Hall said. “They keep coming at you. Sometimes, I believe we didn't stay focused enough.

“Clairton is kind of like us. It's a small town, and it doesn't have a lot. They put everything into football, and they keep defending the WPIAL championships. They don't want to be the team that let it go.”

Wade said the team actually played well against Aliquippa, the top-ranked Class 3A team in the state.

“We're making progress,” Wade said. “It was tough on the players while I was away.”

Clairton is led by senior running back Tre'sean Howard, who has rushed for 617 yards and has 24 catches for 265 yards. He has scored 12 touchdowns.

Running back Aaron Thompson gives the Bears a second threat out of the backfield. He has rushed for 475 yards and nine touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Brendan Parsons has completed 52 of 96 passes for 706 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jeannette's offense has been spearheaded by quarterback Robert Kennedy, who Wade described as an athlete playing the position.

Kennedy has completed 67 of 103 passes for 1,074 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also has rushed for 718 yards and scored 19 times. He and Marcus Barnes each have four interceptions on defense.

Kennedy said the way the Jayhawks have prepared since last year's loss in the Class A championship game will give them an edge.

“We've put in extra work, and we work out a little extra,” Kennedy said. “The team has bonded through the workouts. Clairton is disciplined and very tough mentally. We have to stay mentally tough, too.”

Barnes has 20 catches for 395 yards, and Tre Cunningham has 18 catches for 202.

“In Class A, you put your best athlete at quarterback,” Wade said. “Our defense will be tested. Jeannette added some new pieces in Barnes and (Anthony Johnson). I like his motor. He makes plays.

“It's a new year. We're a different team, and they're a different team. But they're still 0-5 against us.”

Jeannette hopes to end that streak Friday night.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

