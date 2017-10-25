A-K Valley players to watch for Week 9
Alex Bellinotti
Burrell, jr., TE/LB
The Bucs hope to end a tough season on a positive note, and the two-way standout is expected to be a big part of their plans. Bellinotti (6-1, 215) leads the defense in tackles with 82 and leads in receptions and receiving yards.
Jared Colton
Deer Lakes, jr., WR/DB
The Lancers' wideout had another successful game last week despite a loss to Shady Side Academy. Colton (6-1, 170) finished with seven catches for 148 yards against the Indians, and he will seek another big performance Friday in the home finale against Burrell.
Jake Sarver
Freeport, sr., WR/DB/K
Sarver (5-9, 180), also the team's punter, kicker and kick returner, leads the team in receptions (13) and receiving yards (156). He also blocks in the run game and has 28 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.
Jacob Wecht
Fox Chapel, sr., WR/FS
In addition to their strong running game, the Foxes have key contributors on defense. Wecht (5-7, 170) has 39 tackles and a team-best four interceptions. He had two picks last week against Chartiers Valley and hopes to make more plays Friday at Plum.