Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

A-K Valley players to watch for Week 9

Michael Love
Michael Love | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Alex Bellinotti
Alex Bellinotti
Jared Colton
Jared Colton
Jacob Wecht
Jacob Wecht
Freeport's Jake Sarver
Submitted
Freeport's Jake Sarver

Updated 48 minutes ago

Alex Bellinotti

Burrell, jr., TE/LB

The Bucs hope to end a tough season on a positive note, and the two-way standout is expected to be a big part of their plans. Bellinotti (6-1, 215) leads the defense in tackles with 82 and leads in receptions and receiving yards.

Jared Colton

Deer Lakes, jr., WR/DB

The Lancers' wideout had another successful game last week despite a loss to Shady Side Academy. Colton (6-1, 170) finished with seven catches for 148 yards against the Indians, and he will seek another big performance Friday in the home finale against Burrell.

Jake Sarver

Freeport, sr., WR/DB/K

Sarver (5-9, 180), also the team's punter, kicker and kick returner, leads the team in receptions (13) and receiving yards (156). He also blocks in the run game and has 28 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Jacob Wecht

Fox Chapel, sr., WR/FS

In addition to their strong running game, the Foxes have key contributors on defense. Wecht (5-7, 170) has 39 tackles and a team-best four interceptions. He had two picks last week against Chartiers Valley and hopes to make more plays Friday at Plum.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.