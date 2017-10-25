A-K Valley football Q&A with Valley's Darius Johnson

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Darius Johnson's mistake set up the Apollo-Ridge offense at the Valley 1-yard line. That's when the senior safety/wide receiver told his teammates he would make up for it.

On the very next play, Johnson stepped in front of a Klay Fitzroy pass and returned it 100 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, swinging the game's momentum in favor of the Vikings in a 20-6 win Friday night.

“It really turned the game around, and it seemed to jump-start us everywhere else,” Valley coach Muzzy Colosimo said. “It was the thing we needed.”

Johnson also caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tyler Green in the fourth quarter to cement the win for Valley (3-5, 3-3).

Battling the injury bug for much of the season, Johnson, a three-year starter, has five receiving touchdowns.

“We've been looking for him to do it all year,” Colosimo said. “I think he makes us a much better team whenever he's healthy and playing well.”

Johnson also is a standout in track and field, where he took first place in the high jump (6 feet, 5 inches) at last spring's WPIAL Class AA championships and finished second in the state.

“He's a definite scholarship kid, but I don't know what sport,” Colosimo said.

When did you begin playing football?

I started whenever I was 9. I played for the AR-Ken Wrens.

How did your interception return for a TD change the momentum in last week's game?

It changed everything. Before that, we were making plays, but there was always that yellow laundry on the field. We weren't playing good football.

You scored two TDs last week. How did it feel to help lead the Vikings to their second straight win?

It feels good. I'm just trying to contribute and give Valley my all. This is my last year.

What was the bus ride back from Apollo-Ridge like?

I drove back home with my friend's parents. It's been a while since we beat Apollo-Ridge. It was lit.

Can you sum up this season?

I feel like we should've played harder. When we go into halftime with the lead and then we play too comfortable ...

What's been like playing for coach Colosimo?

I probably wouldn't be able to get anywhere without Muzzy. It's been an honor playing for him, and he's like the dad I never had.

Are you more of a wide receiver or safety?

I love defense, but I'm going to have to pick offense over defense. The thrill of scoring feels so good.

Why do you wear No. 11?

I've been wearing No. 11 since I was little, since AR-Ken.

Your brother D'Aundre Johsnon plays at Westminster. What's been his influence on you?

D'Aundre has been a big influence on me. Everything that I'm doing now is because of him. D'Aundre put me on track. I wish I could go back and play with my brother.

Who is your favorite football player?

I'd say Le'Veon Bell. If I had to pick a wideout, I'd pick Julio Jones or Antonio Brown. Defensively, Joe Haden would be my favorite corner.

Who are your favorite college and pro teams?

My favorite college team is West Virginia, and my favorite NFL team is the Steelers.

What's your nickname?

They call me “DJ” now, but whenever I lay a boom (on defense) they call me “Crash.”

Who has the best nickname on the team?

I'd say our running back (Deonte Ross). They call him Dede “The Reason” Ross.

Are you getting looks from any schools?

I have a couple of looks from Cal (Pa.), but most of my stuff that comes in is for track.

Do you have any idea what you want to study in college?

I was going to major in sports management and minor in sports broadcasting.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.