Springdale, Greensburg Central Catholic to battle for WPIAL playoff berth

For all the mathematical calculations that can come into play when determining WPIAL playoff berths, Springdale faces one certainty: A win puts the Dynamos in the playoffs. A loss puts that in jeopardy.

So as the team's 17 seniors prepare for Friday's Eastern Conference game against Greensburg Central Catholic at Veterans Memorial Field, they have more on their mind than just their final home game.

“There's a lot of excitement going into this,” senior Josh Harmon said. “We've got to win (to) make it in, so everyone knows what's at stake.

“It's huge. If we don't win, it's really going to bring us down. We're the senior class that's supposed to do something. There's 17 of us; that's just known. Since we were in eighth grade, everyone said it.”

The WPIAL playoff formula in certain classifications, including Class A, might confuse even the most learned mathematician.

In Class A, 16 teams qualify for the playoffs from three conferences, so the top five teams make it. The 16th seed comes down to tiebreaker scenarios for the sixth-place teams.

Jeannette, Imani Christian and Clairton secured three of the Eastern Conference's postseason bids, leaving Springdale (4-5, 3-3), Bishop Canevin (3-5, 3-4) and GCC (3-6, 2-4) battling for two guaranteed spots.

Springdale would take fourth place with a win Friday or a loss by nine or fewer points; a GCC double-digit win would lead to a three-way tie for fourth place and a coin toss to determine placements.

“I think we're focused. We're ready to go,” Springdale coach Seth Napierkowski said. “With a heavy senior class and it being their last home game, I think there's a little added motivation there. They're going to do what they have to do. A lot of them have been with the program for four years now. They know what this means, and they know what it takes to get prepared for a game like this. I feel confident in these guys being able to come out and execute.”

Lost in all the math is the fact Friday's game will pit two of the WPIAL's most tradition-rich programs against each other. Springdale is seeking its 14th playoff appearance in the past 15 seasons.

So is GCC, which saw its 13-year postseason streak end last year.

“Greensburg Central, year-in and year-out, they're always a good team. They're always a team that's in the playoffs,” GCC coach Aaron Smetanka said. “Last year they had a little bit of a downfall. I came out here and wanted to turn things back around, help them to get back on a streak. Especially the young kids, to get them a feeling of this is how it should be done on and off the field.”

Napierkowski and Smetanka are both young first-year coaches who played quarterback in college — Napierkowski at Carnegie Mellon, Smetanka at Robert Morris and Saint Vincent.

Their teams differ in experience. While Springdale leans on its 17 seniors, GCC relies on a large number of freshmen and sophomores.

“We've been in this position before. We know we have to do to win,” Harmon said. “There's no other choice.”

The Eastern Conference provided a baptism by fire for Springdale and GCC, as the top three teams are among the top contenders for the WPIAL title. GCC and Springdale are looking to bounce back from lopsided losses: GCC to Bishop Canevin, and Springdale to Imani Christian.

“(We have) a lot of young, fresh faces, a lot of 15-year-olds out there that are playing on the field for us,” Smetanka said. “You can see as the weeks are going on, they're getting a little bit more mature, they're understanding things a little bit better, they're getting a little better feel of how the game is played out there at the high school level.”

Although Springdale prefers to use its ground game with the likes of Harmon and fullback Scott Landis, and GCC gets more yardage through the air with 1,000-yard passer Max Pisula, both teams have balance: the Dynamos can throw with QB Josh Jones, and the Centurions can run with Tom Voelker.

“They play tough football,” Napierkowski said. “They play like we like to play. While the offenses might look a little different, the styles are the same. It'll be a battle of wills on Friday, and whichever team wants it more, I think will come out with it.”

Doug Gulasy is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at dgulasy@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dgulasy_Trib.