Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Quartet of Westmoreland County teams aim to finish regular season undefeated

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, 4:51 p.m.
Jeannette's Imani Sanders (9) celebrates with Robert Kennedy (3) following a 56-yard touchdown during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class A Eastern Conference game with Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at McKee Stadium in Jeannette. Jeannette won 55-7.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Imani Sanders (9) celebrates with Robert Kennedy (3) following a 56-yard touchdown during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class A Eastern Conference game with Greensburg Central Catholic on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at McKee Stadium in Jeannette. Jeannette won 55-7.
Jeannette's Seth Howard (8) celebrates with Robert Kennedy (3) following a second quarter touchdown against Greensburg Central Catholic during a WPIAL Class A Eastern Conference game Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at McKee Stadium in Jeannette. Jeannette won 55-7.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Seth Howard (8) celebrates with Robert Kennedy (3) following a second quarter touchdown against Greensburg Central Catholic during a WPIAL Class A Eastern Conference game Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at McKee Stadium in Jeannette. Jeannette won 55-7.
Jeannette's Jalen Jones (58) celebrates a sack of Greensburg Central Catholic quarterback Max Pisula during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class A Eastern Conference game Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at McKee Stadium in Jeannette. Jeannette won 55-7.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Jalen Jones (58) celebrates a sack of Greensburg Central Catholic quarterback Max Pisula during the second quarter of a WPIAL Class A Eastern Conference game Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at McKee Stadium in Jeannette. Jeannette won 55-7.
Penn-Trafford's Cam Laffoon (9) throws the ball against Armstrong in the first quarter on Friday Oct. 13, 2017 at Penn-Trafford.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Cam Laffoon (9) throws the ball against Armstrong in the first quarter on Friday Oct. 13, 2017 at Penn-Trafford.
Penn-Trafford's John Gay (46) runs the ball against Armstrong in the second quarter on Friday Oct. 13, 2017 at Penn-Trafford.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's John Gay (46) runs the ball against Armstrong in the second quarter on Friday Oct. 13, 2017 at Penn-Trafford.
Penn-Trafford's Anthony Cervone (7) hauls in a long pass for a reception against Armstrong in the second quarter on Friday Oct. 13, 2017 at Penn-Trafford.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penn-Trafford's Anthony Cervone (7) hauls in a long pass for a reception against Armstrong in the second quarter on Friday Oct. 13, 2017 at Penn-Trafford.
Belle Vernon's Brandon Roche celebrates as time expires in the Leopards' 21-17 victory over Thomas Jefferson Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon's Brandon Roche celebrates as time expires in the Leopards' 21-17 victory over Thomas Jefferson Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Rostraver.
Belle Vernon's Jared Hartman carries past Thomas Jefferson's Devin Danielson during the fourth quarter Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon's Jared Hartman carries past Thomas Jefferson's Devin Danielson during the fourth quarter Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Rostraver.
Belle Vernon's Derek Thomas celebrates a Thomas Jefferson turnover during the second half Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Rostraver.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Belle Vernon's Derek Thomas celebrates a Thomas Jefferson turnover during the second half Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Rostraver.
Ligonier Valley's Aaron Sheeder (42) runs the ball against Homer-Center in the first quarter on Friday Oct. 06, 2017 at Homer-Central.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley's Aaron Sheeder (42) runs the ball against Homer-Center in the first quarter on Friday Oct. 06, 2017 at Homer-Central.
Ligonier Valley Head Coach Roger Beitel calls for a penalty against Homer-Center in the first quarter on Friday Oct. 06, 2017 at Homer-Central.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley Head Coach Roger Beitel calls for a penalty against Homer-Center in the first quarter on Friday Oct. 06, 2017 at Homer-Central.
Ligonier Valley celebrate their 35-6 win against Homer-Center on Friday Oct. 06, 2017 at Homer-Central.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Valley celebrate their 35-6 win against Homer-Center on Friday Oct. 06, 2017 at Homer-Central.

Updated less than a minute ago

Jeannette has rolled through the Eastern Conference with the swiftness and unbroken stride of a sprinter in the 100-meter dash. Opponents, they have simply tried to keep up, only with the pace and speed of a two-miler.

The Jayhawks have yet to lose a race.

In fact, Jeannette is one of four Westmoreland County football teams looking to cap a perfect regular season this weekend, joining Penn-Trafford, Belle Vernon and Ligonier Valley among the unbeaten.

A long regular season that started in Week Zero for some, could end with zero losses for others.

Jeannette, Penn-Trafford and Ligonier Valley have 9-0 records. Belle Vernon is 8-0.

The county has not had that many undefeated teams this deep into a season since 1996 when Jeannette, Belle Vernon, Valley and Monessen went into their regular-season finales unblemished.

It has only happened on two other occasions: 1964 (Arnold, Kiski Area, Greensburg Central Catholic and Southmoreland), and 1927 (Jeannette, Greensburg, Mt. Pleasant Hurst and West Newton).

In 2011, Jeannette, Penn-Trafford and Franklin Regional all took 9-0 marks into the playoffs.

Last year, Derry and Ligonier Valley rolled into the postseason unbeaten. The long shots captivated the county.

Jeannette leads the county in undefeated regular seasons with 17.

The Jayhawks' stage for potential perfection just so happens to be Clairton. They have struggled to overcome the powerhouse Bears.

Clairton, which has fallen slightly out of favor and slipped to No. 5, has beaten Jeannette five straight times, including the last two WPIAL title games, and has kept Jeannette from Class A Eastern Conference championships the last three years.

Jeannette has clinched at least a share of the conference this season — its first, surprisingly, in six years — but wants a win Friday to take it outright and possibly get the No. 1 seed.

“I thought about us having undefeated regular seasons the last two years and it came down to Clairton,” Jayhawks coach Roy Hall said. “Hopefully, we can finish it off this time.”

Top-ranked Jeannette — also No. 4 in the state rankings — last finished a regular season undefeated in 2011. Hall has preached that fact to the team all week.

Just up Route 130, meanwhile, Penn-Trafford sits a win away from its first 10-0 regular season. The Warriors have secured at least a share of the Class 5A Big East title but, like Jeannette, can have it all to themselves with a win Friday at No. 3 McKeesport.

“McKeesport is our top rival; we have a war with them every year and respect the heck out of them,” Warriors coach John Ruane said. “We better go over there with the right mindset, or they'll show us what's up. I think our kids are mature enough to understand that and we will. We want to play for the No. 1 seed in the playoffs now, and we can't have a slip-up there.”

Penn-Trafford, which has 11 conference titles now, including four under Ruane and four since 2011, have finished unbeaten in the regular season four times (2000, ‘11, ‘14 and ‘15).

Penn-Trafford hit a rough patch last season, losing three straight to Gateway, Franklin Regional and Armstrong, and missed the playoffs despite a 7-3 record. The Warriors won those games this year and have surged to the No. 1 ranking in the WPIAL and No. 4 in the state.

“You have to credit the kids for that,” Ruane said. “They showed a ton of want-to. We had a long offseason of reflecting on what we did wrong. We achieved more than we did a year ago, but what we want to accomplish a lot more. Our goal is to win a championship.”

The Warriors are riding an 11-game winning streak.

Belle Vernon has 15 conference titles after winning the Class 4A Big Nine with an 8-0 mark this season. The Leopards, up to fourth in the state rankings, knocked off mighty Thomas Jefferson, 21-17.

They have capped unbeaten regular seasons in 2015, 2000 and 1999.

“I think we've revived the Belle Vernon dynasty of the 90's but we aren't done yet,” senior lineman and Pitt recruit Blake Zubovic said. “We are looking forward to a deep playoff run capped off with a trip to Heinz (Field). And the beauty of it is that it's all a team effort.”

The Leopards travel to winless Ambridge Friday to close out their nine-week regular season.

“Having an undefeated season is a hard undertaking,” Belle Vernon coach Matt Humbert said. “So many things can happen throughout the course of a season. Each win brings pride and excitement to the team, students, and the community. It drives and motivates the student-athletes to work harder so that they may continue their success.”

And Ligonier Valley, one of the most potent teams in the state the last two seasons, will strive for 10-0 when it hosts Berlin Brothersvalley (9-0) Saturday night in the rejuvenated Appalachian Bowl, a game that pits the Heritage Conference champion against the champion of the WestPAC league.

Ligonier Valley, ranked No. 5 in the state, is averaging 50.3 points. The Rams went 14-1 last season and reached the PIAA Class 2A semifinals.

Another lengthy playoff run could lie ahead.

“Going undefeated in conference play for two years in a row means a lot to our program,” Rams coach Roger Beitel said. “The last time anyone has accomplished this feat in our conference was 2005, which proves how difficult it is. I am very proud of our players because they worked even harder this offseason because they wanted to prove that there was more to our team than just (graduates) Collin Smith and Elijah Parrish.”

The wins have added up for Beitel: last week's 58-0 triumph over Purchase Line was the 100th for the coach, who has guided the Rams for 14 years.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner. George Guido contributed.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.