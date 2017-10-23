Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Butler coach Densmore resigns

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
Butler head coach Robert Densmore works with linemen during practice Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, in Butler.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Butler head coach Robert Densmore works with linemen during practice Monday, Aug. 8, 2016, in Butler.

Updated 2 hours ago

The number of WPIAL football coaches who resigned midseason now stands at three.

Butler played Week 8 without coach Rob Densmore, who resigned a few days earlier, athletic director Bill Mylan said Monday. Densmore went 7-27 in four seasons with Butler, which included a 7-6 loss to Norwin in his final game.

Densmore became the third WPIAL coach to quit in the past two weeks, joining Waynesburg's Russ Moore and Freedom's Tom Liberty. A fourth WPIAL coach, Quaker Valley's John Tortorea, quit just before the season started. In addition, Woodland Hills coach Kevin Murray resigned Aug. 9 before coaching his first game.

Densmore resigned last Wednesday for “personal reasons” related to parent and player issues.

“It wasn't any conflict with the administration,” Mylan added. “… I had an hour-long meeting with him trying to get him not to (resign).”

Butler is 2-6 overall this season, 1-5 in the Class 6A Northern Seven.

“We'll miss his leadership and guidance,” Mylan said. “He did a lot of positive things for the program.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

