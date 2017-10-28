Johnny Beck joins list of talented South Fayette tailbacks

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The South Fayette football team has become known for a high-scoring offense with a prolific passing attack.

But don't count out the Lions' ground game.

Since 2013, the team has produced a 1,000-yard rusher each season. Grant Fetchet ran for 1,389 yards in 2013, Hunter Hayes ran for a combined 3,484 yards the next two seasons, and Geavonie Love ran for 1,117 yards last season.

This year's running back is well on his way to adding his name to that list.

Senior Johnny Beck has been South Fayette's go-to running back this season, racking up 844 yards and 14 touchdowns through the first eight weeks of the regular season.

“It's great to be the guy the coaches trust with running the ball,” said Beck, who holds an scholarship offer from Saginaw Valley State in Michigan. “I wouldn't be anywhere without the line. I trust them to block, and they trust me to hit the hole.”

Beck is averaging 8 yards per carry. He also has 92 receiving yards with a touchdown.

Beck got his first start in South Fayette's 51-43 playoff loss to New Castle last season. He showed the Lions faithful what to expect as he ran for 113 yards and three touchdowns. Though it was a strong performance, Beck said the first-round loss serves as motivation for the team this season.

“It is hard to know what will happen in a game like that,” Beck said. “We want to make sure we don't take any team lightly. We are focused on going to every game prepared.”

Beck said he continues to improve his offensive skill set with South Fayette running backs coach Derrick Carson.

“I am working on something different every day,” Beck said. “But I think I have gotten better at hitting the hole. I am just hitting the hole as fast as I can now without thinking.”

Beck is also a contributor to the fierce Lions defense. He has 30 tackles, three fumble recoveries, a sack and an interception as a linebacker.

The balanced South Fayette offense continues to be one of the best in the WPIAL. The Lions (9-0, 7-0) are averaging 44 points, outscoring opponents on average by nearly 30 points. Quarterback Drew Saxton has thrown for 1,861 yards and 24 touchdowns. His top target has been Noah Plack, who has 529 yards and seven touchdowns.

“If we can beat them with the pass, we will,” Beck said. “But if we can run it on them, we will. It all comes down to what the coaches think is the right game plan.”

As the regular season draws to a close, so does the time the 13-player senior class has with the team. The group has been critical in the Lions developing a 55-game regular season winning streak.

For the veteran group, bookending their high school careers with WPIAL titles would be the ultimate finale.

“Our goal is to keep winning,” Beck said. “We don't plan to stop that in the near future. We want to take every game one at a time until we get to the WPIAL championship.”

The playoffs are set to begin Nov. 3.

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.