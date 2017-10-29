Westmoreland high school sports look-ahead: Week of Oct. 30, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A look at the week ahead in Westmoreland high school sports:

MONDAY

Girls soccer

Four Westmoreland teams look to secure spots in the WPIAL championships as they play semifinal games. Norwin and Penn-Trafford could meet in the Class 4A title game with wins. The teams play back-to-back at Fox Chapel.

Penn-Trafford takes on Upper St. Clair at 6 p.m. and Norwin plays North Allegheny at 8.

Yough plays top-seeded Freedom in the 2A semis at 8 p.m. at Moon, while Greensburg Central Catholic goes for an eighth straight trip to the finals as it faces Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic in the Class A semifinals at 6 p.m. at Hampton.

Football

The WPIAL will announce first-round playoff pairings at its annual pairings meeting in Green Tree. Seven county schools are in the 64-team field: Norwin (6A), Franklin Regional (5A), Penn-Trafford (5A), Belle Vernon (4A), Derry (3A), Jeannette (A) and Monessen (A).

Hockey

Latrobe (2-2) will travel to take on North/West leader Mars (3-1) at 8:30 p.m. at Baierl Complex in Warrendale.

TUESDAY

Girls volleyball

After a 3-0 upset of No. 5 Pine-Richland in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs, Hempfield aims to take down No. 4 Baldwin in the quarterfinals. The teams play at 7:30 p.m. at Norwin.

Derry, meanwhile, takes on No. 2 Beaver in the Class 2A quarterfinals at 6 p.m. at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic.

WEDNESDAY

Field hockey

WPIAL champions will be crowned in Class AAA and A. Penn-Trafford won the 2A title last week and will open the PIAA playoffs next week.

THURSDAY

Soccer

The WPIAL championships begin at Highmark Stadium. Eight title games will be played over Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

FRIDAY

Football

The WPIAL playoffs begin.

SATURDAY

Cross country

Hundreds of runners will descend on Hershey's Parkview Cross Country Course for the PIAA championships.