Highlands routs Indiana to finish season on high note

If Highlands fans were told before the season that first-year coach Dom Girardi's new offense would go on to break some long-standing records, they probably would have also bet their Rams would be heading into the postseason.

Highlands fans can't deny this season was a fun ride, but it came to an end Friday night.

After a lackluster first-half performance and holding a one-point lead going into the half, the Rams offense came to life and put up four second-half touchdowns to rout Northwest 9 Conference rival Indiana, 34-6, to close out the season.

“The reason that you could look at this game as a microcosm of the whole season was because we had to face adversity and we overcame that adversity,” Girardi said. “We came in at halftime and made the adjustments that we needed, but a lot of it was just refocusing and saying, ‘OK, let's get back to playing Highlands football.' ”

Leading 7-6 to start the second half, Highlands (5-4, 4-4) forced Indiana (1-8, 1-7) to punt on its first drive and the Rams' quick-strike offense found its rhythm.

Junior running back Gabe Booker put the finishing touches on a five-play, 80-yard drive with a 26-yard touchdown run to give Highlands a 14-6 lead after the Jaci Bowser extra-point attempt. Holes in the Indiana defense that weren't there in the first half, starting opening up in the second half. Booker finished with 81 yards on 12 carries to lead Highlands.

“I think that (Highlands) made some plays that we didn't make, and that's the bottom line,” Indiana assistant coach Bill Warcyk said. “To their credit, they stopped us from making them.”

Warcyk took over for coach JohnAllen Snyder, who was out due to a personal matter.

The high-flying Highlands offense finally came to life when junior quarterback Seth Cohen hooked up with senior wide receiver Romello Freeman for a 47-yard touchdown to extend the Highlands lead to 20-6. Cohen and Freeman hooked up once again, late in the fourth quarter, when Freeman made a circus catch along the sideline on the way to a 60-yard touchdown reception.

“It all comes down to my teammates,” Freeman said. “It feels great to do what I can do. I feel like I had a great career, but I'm ready to go off to college. I'm ready for bigger things.”

Freeman finished with a game-high 107 yards on two receptions. Cohen, who broke the Rams' single-season passing record against Albert Gallatin in Week 5, finished 8 of 14 for 238 yards to finish the season with 1,999 passing yards.

Standout senior wide receiver Logan Crise scored his final touchdown wearing the brown and gold, a 1-yard run to give Highlands a 27-6 lead early in the fourth quarter.

“It feels amazing, but it's bitter sweet,” Crise said. “Going out with a win means a lot. Knowing it's the seniors' last game, it's tough on us.”

Girardi put Crise in the game to get the rushing touchdown so his game-breaker could check the elusive rushing touchdown off his list. In his career, Crise has scored a TD all seven ways one can be scored.

“That was something that we wanted to try and do if we could,” Girardi said.