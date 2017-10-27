WPIAL football playoff field set as teams await pairings
Updated 14 minutes ago
In Class 6A, 5A and 4A, the top four football teams from each conference qualify for the WPIAL playoffs. In Class 3A, the top two teams in each conference qualify, along with two wild-card third-place teams. In Class 2A and A, the top five teams in each conference qualify, along with one wild-card sixth-place team. The playoffs begin next Friday, and pairings will announced Monday night.
Class 6A
Northern Seven: 1. Pine-Richland, 2. Central Catholic, 3. North Allegheny, 4. Penn Hills
Southeastern: 1. Bethel Park, 2. Mt. Lebanon, 3. Peters Township, 4. Norwin
Class 5A
Allegheny Nine: 1. Upper St. Clair, 2. West Allegheny, 3. Woodland Hills, 4. Fox Chapel
Big East: 1. Penn-Trafford, 2. Gateway, 3. McKeesport, 4. Franklin Regional
Class 4A
Northwest Nine: 1. South Fayette, 2. Montour, 3. New Castle, 4. Mars
Big 9: 1. Belle Vernon, 2. Thomas Jefferson, 3. Trinity, 4. West Mifflin
Class 3A
Beaver Valley: 1. Aliquippa, 2. Quaker Valley, 3. Beaver*
Allegheny: 1. Seton LaSalle, 2. Freeport
Interstate: 1. Elizabeth Forward, 2. Derry, 3. South Park*
Class 2A
Three Rivers: 1. Steel Valley, 2. Serra Catholic, 3. East Allegheny, 4. Brentwood, 5. Avonworth
Midwestern Athletic: 1. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 2. Riverside, 3. Neshannock, 4. Mohawk, 5. Freedom, 6. Laurel*
Century: 1. Washington, 2. Charleroi, 3. Burgettstown, 4. Beth-Center, 5. Frazier
Class A
Eastern: 1t. Clairton, 1t. Jeannette, 1t. Imani Christian, 4. Springdale, 5. Bishop Canevin
Tri-County South: 1. California, 2. Carmichaels, 3. Fort Cherry, 4. West Greene, 5. Monessen
Big 7: 1 or 2. OLSH, 1 or 2. Rochester, 3. Western Beaver, 4. Union, 5. Sto-Rox, 6. Summit Academy*
=OLSH plays Sto-Rox Saturday, to determine champion
*Wild-card team