Football

Jeannette still can't solve Clairton as Bears roll to 40-6 victory

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 10:57 p.m.
Jeannette's Isaiah Winters (1) celebrates a defensive stop against Clairton in the first quarter on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Isaiah Winters (1) celebrates a defensive stop against Clairton in the first quarter on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Jeannette's Tre Cunningham (6) is unable to catch a pass to the back of the end zone against Clairton in the second quarter on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Tre Cunningham (6) is unable to catch a pass to the back of the end zone against Clairton in the second quarter on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (3) reacts to a penalty called against his team against Clairton in the second quarter on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (3) reacts to a penalty called against his team against Clairton in the second quarter on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (3) is upended just short of the end zone against Clairton in the second quarter on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (3) is upended just short of the end zone against Clairton in the second quarter on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Jeannette's Imani Sanders (9) runs the ball against Clairton in the second quarter on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Imani Sanders (9) runs the ball against Clairton in the second quarter on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (3) throws down field against Clairton in the first quarter on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Robert Kennedy (3) throws down field against Clairton in the first quarter on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.

Clairton football coach Wayne Wade said he didn't think his team sent a message Friday night. But the No. 5 Bears' 40-6 win against No. 1 Jeannette was heard all over the WPIAL.

The Bears (7-2, 6-1) aren't ready to give up their stranglehold on the WPIAL Class A title or the Eastern Conference yet. The Bears have won three consecutive and eight of the last nine WPIAL titles.

If Imani Christian defeats Leechburg on Saturday, that will force a three-way tie with Clairton, Jeannette (9-1, 6-1) and Imani. Because of a tie-breaker system, a coin flip at the WPIAL offices will determine the conference seeding.

“It was a great win by us,” Wade said. “I guess the statement was in the score. We wanted to come out and play Bear ball. Our slow start this season is a combination of a lot of things: me being out four games, and we got banged up early.

“We're kind of getting our swag back and getting rolling, and it's a great time for it.”

Running back Tre'sean Howard celebrated senior night with three touchdowns, rushed for 194 yards, caught three passes for 92 yards and his return yardage easily gave him more than 300 all-purpose yards.

Sophomore quarterback Brendan Parsons completed 6 of 7 for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

But what really won this game was Clairton defense.

Jeannette quarterback Robert Kennedy had a miserable night. He completed 1 of 14 passes for minus 1-yard. He also had two passes intercepted. Jeannette finished with 76 yards.

“We had a great scheme defensively against them for what they like to do,” Wade said. “We contained Kennedy. That was the big thing.”

With the game scoreless late in the first quarter, Clairton stung Jeannette when Howard corralled a pass from Parsons and darted 86 yards for the score.

Late in the second quarter, Jeannette drove to the Clairton 2 but was pushed back with a penalty and bad snap.

Tre Cunningham lined up for a 29-yard field goal but drilled the ball into the line. Clairton senior Anthony Pruitt hesitated at first then scooped up the football and went 83 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 lead at halftime.

On Clairton's first two touches of the second half, Howard went 83 and 57 yards to push the lead to 28-0. On both plays, Clairton went unbalanced to the right, and Howard found a lane.

Seth Howard's 24-yard touchdown run in the third quarter was Jeannette's only score.

“One or two plays didn't define that game,” Jeannette coach Roy Hall said. “They beat us in every phase of the game. They beat us on the offensive and defensive lines. They just beat us.

“We did not come ready to play. You can say what you want. They have our number or whatever. We didn't deserve this win. They did. And we don't deserve to be conference champions in my book.”

Since the teams were put in the same conference, Clairton is 6-0 against Jeannette. The two games at Neil C. Brown Stadium haven't been close.

Clairton also was sporting new uniforms, which former Clairton, Pitt and current Cincinnati Bengal player Tyler Boyd purchased. They are grey with orange numbers.

“We just wanted to keep pushing them,” Howard said. “This was a statement game. Everybody doubted us.”

Even scarier: Clairton played without starting running back Aaron Thompson and a few others.

Wade is hoping to get those players back. If that's the case, watch out for the Bears.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

