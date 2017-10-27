Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Senior linebacker's interception return for TD seals Norwin's victory over Hempfield

Bill Beckner Jr.
Bill Beckner Jr. | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 11:12 p.m.
Norwin's Jayvon Thrift (5) scores from 9-yards out to give the Knights a 17-14 lead over Hempfield at 6:37 of the fourth quarter in a WPIAL Class 6A Southeastern Conference game Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Hempfield's Spartan Stadium. Norwin won 24-14.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield punter Isaiah DiAndreth (23) bobbles the snap and runs for a first down on fourth-and-eleven in a WPIAL Class 6A Southeastern Conference game with Norwin on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Hempfield's Spartan Stadium. Norwin won 24-14.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Hempfield's Justin Sliwoski (11) scrambles under pressure from Norwin's Franco Gaudio (58) and finds Isaiah DiAndreth in the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown pass to give Hempfield a 14-10 lead in the fourth quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A Southeastern Conference game Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Hempfield's Spartan Stadium. Norwin won 24-14.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
Norwin's Jack Salopek (6) scrambles for a first down on third-and-thirteen deep in Hempfield territory during the fourth quarter of a WPIAL Class 6A Southeastern Conference game Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Hempfield's Spartan Stadium. Norwin won 24-14.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
John Piekut was the hero Friday night for Norwin. Or is it, Pick-it?

The Knights senior middle linebacker made a lunging, one-handed interception and fell forward into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown with 1 minute, 27 seconds remaining to seal a 24-14 victory over Hempfield at Spartan Stadium.

The Class 6A Southeastern Conference finale, marred by time-dragging penalties, hung in the balance as Norwin clinged to a 17-14 lead with 6:37 left.

Hempfield turned it over on downs with 4:35 to play. Norwin ran a little more than a series, and Brock Dieter boomed a punt and pinned Hempfield at its 2 with 1:36 to play.

Hempfield standout quarterback Justin Sliwoski stepped back and threw quickly, but Piekut made the play of the night.

“That last play, they had been running Xs the whole game ... so I just sat in my zone, and I got lucky,” Piekut said. “I tried to bat it down with one hand. The next thing you know I'm in the end zone.

“The great thing wasn't the touchdown but having so many people coming up to congratulate me.”

Norwin coach Dave Brozeski was pleased with the shortest pick-6 he ever has seen.

“It was appropriate for him to make that play,” Brozeski said. “We talked about getting a non-offensive touchdown all season, and we got one. I am so proud of John and our whole defense. We responded well to some negative situations. This is always a fourth-quarter game.”

Norwin quarterback Jack Salopek went from questionable to game-ready. And his team went from questionable to playoff-ready. The Norwin sophomore, who suffered a concussion last week, returned and threw for 165 yards and ran for 53 and a score.

“We felt like we left some points on the board,” Salopek said. “But Coach Brozeski always emphasizes finishing in the fourth quarter, and that's what we were able to do and came away with the win.”

It wasn't crisp. It wasn't altogether sound. But Norwin (5-5, 3-3) will take the victory, which was Hempfield's to lose until Jayvon Thrift scored on a 9-yard run with 6:37 left to give Norwin a 17-14 lead.

Penalties hindered Hempfield (1-9, 0-6), which nearly knocked off a playoff team in its final game.

“Norwin is a good football team,” Hempfield coach Rich Bowen said. “They're talented. They have a lot of skill, and they're big up front. Our kids battled. I'm proud of the way we played. We did shoot ourselves in the foot. We're 1-9. We own that as Mike Tomlin says. Our kids never quit. We played a tough schedule and battled hard.”

Norwin overcame a 14-10 deficit with a key fourth-quarter drive after the Spartans' big third quarter. The Knights drove 74 yards in 10 plays with Thrift scoring from the 9.

Norwin struck first late in the opening quarter when Salopek capped a 73-yard drive with a 2-yard run. Norwin used a pair of 20-yard receptions to Gage Luptak to move the sticks.

Despite controlling the field position battle handily in the first half, the Knights only took a 10-0 lead into the break.

Hempfield had its moments on defense. It stuffed the Knights with a goal-line stand, and Braden Brose sacked Salopek to saw off another second-quarter drive.

Hempfield started drives at its 10-, 4- and 1-yard lines.

Carter Breen connected on a 32-yard field goal with 9.5 seconds left in the second quarter.

In the third, Hempfield picked up a first down despite a bad snap on a punt. Isaiah DiAndreth ran for a first down. Four plays later, Sliwoski found Nick DiAndreth for a 4-yard score to make it 10-7.

Derrick McFadden intercepted Salopek with 7:54 to play in the third, and the Spartans made the Knights pay. They drove 73 yards in nine plays. Sliwoski rolled right on third-and-goal, waited for Isaiah DiAndreth to cut across the end zone and delivered a strike to give the Spartans a 14-10 lead.

Sliwoski, Hempfield's slinging standout, was held to 107 yards. Brose caught four passes for 37 yards.

Zeke Houser rushed for a game-high 75 yards for Norwin, and Thrift added 68.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.

