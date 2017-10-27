Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

No. 3 McKeesport uses late TD to hand No. 1 Penn-Trafford 1st loss

Matt Grubba | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 10:57 p.m.

Updated 32 minutes ago

McKeesport gave the WPIAL's playoff committee plenty to think about on the final night of the regular season.

Quarterback J.J. Harper scored on an 8-yard run with 1:16 remaining, and the No. 3 Tigers survived a 45-yard field-goal attempt that fell just short to hand top-ranked Penn-Trafford its first loss, 27-24, in the Big East 9 finale Friday in McKeesport.

The win moved the Tigers (7-2, 5-2) to third place in the conference, while Penn-Trafford (9-1, 6-1) finishes as conference co-champs with Gateway. The loss throws Penn-Trafford's status as the presumptive No. 1 seed in Class 5A into question but seeding might not matter much come next week's WPIAL quarterfinals.

“(Class) 5A is the real deal. There's only eight playoff teams. We lost to the fourth-place team and the second-place team, and we beat first place,” McKeesport coach Matt Miller said. “Two weeks in a row, we've been battle tested. So when you get into those games the next couple of weeks, you know what to expect. Anybody can beat you any night here.”

Penn-Trafford rallied from a 20-10 halftime deficit with rushing touchdowns of 6 and 17 yards by quarterback Cam Laffoon, giving the Warriors their first lead at 24-20 with 4:21 remaining.

McKeesport responded on their final drive with what was successful all game — their triple-option ground attack paced by the inside running of senior Layton Jordan.

Jordan finished with 210 yards and two touchdowns on a season-high 28 carries, and he was the go-to back on the 10-play final drive with runs of 3, 13, 9, 18 and 3 yards. His effectiveness made Harper more dangerous when he elected to keep on the option, which is exactly what he did for the go-ahead touchdown.

“(Jordan) is a great talent and a great kid,” Miller said. “He's big, strong and physical, and this was the type of game, if you're going to win these tight ones, you have to be able to control the ball.”

Harper finished with 150 yards on 10 carries, and McKeesport rolled up 452 yards rushing while attempting just two passes. The Tigers came out of the gate strong, as five of their first nine plays were runs for at least 15 yards on the way to an early 12-0 lead.

“McKeesport came to play, and early on, they set the tone. We just didn't play as good as we can play,” Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane said. “We need to do better as a staff. We need to do better as players. It was a wake-up call, for certain.”

The Warriors put together one last drive to give themselves a shot, going 48 yards in eight plays to set up a third-and-10 at the McKeesport 23 with 12.4 seconds remaining. Laffoon ran up the middle for 17 yards on the next play, but the play was wiped out by an illegal motion penalty.

That set up Penn-Trafford kicker Nick Tarabrella, who had an earlier 22-yard field goal, with a 45-yard attempt to force overtime, but his kick into a steady breeze fell short and hit the support post under the crossbar.

“It's about a 25-yard field goal if not for that penalty, and we had that wind in our face, so even losing those 5 yards was a killer,” Ruane said. “I don't think we played a great game, and credit McKeesport, they did. We fought back, but they came to play.”

John Gay led the Penn-Trafford offense with 172 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Laffoon had 141 yards on 15 carries, but he also completed just two passes before the final drive, finishing the game 5 of 14 for 86 yards.

Matt Grubba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mgrubba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Grubba_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.