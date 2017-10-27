Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Derry beats McGuffey, returns to WPIAL playoffs

Zachary Damico | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Derry needed an inspired second-half performance to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Whatever Derry coach Tim Sweeney said in the locker room at halftime must have resonated with his players as the Trojans shutout McGuffey in the second half and rolled to a 48-28 win to clinch a WPIAL Class 3A playoff berth and a share of the Interstate Conference title.

“It wasn't a very fire-and-brimstone-type locker room talk,” Sweeney said. “I told the coaches on the headset in the first half that everyone is just panicking right now. We have to settle down.”

The two teams combined for 54 first-half points with McGuffey taking a 28-26 lead into halftime.

“I knew we were going to score points. My concern was on defense,” Sweeney said.

McGuffey scored on the game's first drive on a 4-yard run by Christian Clutter.

It only took Derry (9-1, 7-1) four plays to answer with a touchdown. Justin Flack rushed 49 yards to make the score 7-6 in favor of McGuffey (6-4, 4-3).

Derry's Shawn Broadway scored three touchdowns on the night. His 4-yard rush with 3 minutes, 1 second left in the first quarter gave Derry a 13-7 lead.

McGuffey coach Ed Dalton, a former Mt. Pleasant coach, thought his team could slow down Derry's rush.

“We didn't stop the gaps. (Broadway) is tough,” Dalton said. “We thought it might be high scoring.”

McGuffey quarterback Marshall Whipkey threw for 134 yards on 6-of-11 passing. His 1-yard touchdown rush leveled the score at 13.

Derry's Broadway and McGuffey's Clutter scored two more touchdowns in the first half before a 29-yard Gavin Beatty field goal with 10 seconds left gave McGuffey the halftime lead.

After Flack scored again on a 4-yard rush with 7:48 left in the third quarter, Derry's playoff push was underway.

Derry scored two more rushing touchdowns to close the game. Onreey Steward and Ryan Polinsky scored on 1-yard rushes.

Polinsky was 6 of 11 passing for 121 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Broadway.

Sweeney said his team's offensive success, “all starts with our offensive line. They played great.”

McGuffey ran the ball well in the second half, just like the first half, but the Highlanders had two runs of 50 yards or more called back.

“Those are huge momentum plays,” Dalton said. “No discredit to them.”

Now, Sweeney and the Trojans will prepare for the playoffs although the coach feels his team is not given the credit they deserve.

“People need to wake up and look at what's going on here in Derry. We're not some one-hit wonder,” Sweeney said.

Zachary D'Amico is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.