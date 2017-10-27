Westmoreland high school roundup: Monessen clinches postseason berth

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Dawayne Howell threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns to lead Monessen to a WPIAL playoff berth after a 30-6 win over Mapletown in a Class A Tri-County South football game Friday night.

Monessen (3-7, 2-5) held Mapletown (2-8, 1-6) to 74 yards as the Greyhounds finished in fifth place.

Latrobe 49, Connellsville 7 — The Wildcats (4-6, 3-5) finished the season with a convincing Big East Conference victory over Connellsville (1-8, 0-7).

South Park 48, Yough 14 — Damon Smith threw for 140 yards and three TDs and ran for 135 yards and three scores to lead South Park (6-3, 6-1) to the Interstate Conference win at Yough (2-8, 2-5). Dustin Shoaf, who ran for 154 yards and two TDs for Yough, finished his season with 1,801 yards.

Mt. Pleasant 64, Southmoreland 21 — Michael Govern ran seven times for 169 yards and touchdowns of 66 and 40 yards and Mt. Pleasant (4-6, 3-4) downed Southmoreland (0-9, 0-7) in the Interstate Conference. Cody Reese added 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just six carries for Mt. Pleasant, which scored 36 points in the second quarter.

Belle Vernon 42, Ambridge 0 — Belle Vernon (9-0) wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a nonconference victory.