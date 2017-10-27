Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

High school football roundup: Woodland Hills edges No. 4 Upper St. Clair in Allegheny 9

Staff Reports | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 11:06 p.m.

Updated 2 minutes ago

Charles Hanchett's 20-yard field goal in the fourth quarter gave Woodland Hills a 9-7 win at No. 4 Upper St. Clair (7-3, 7-1) in a WPIAL Class 5A Allegheny 9 Conference game Friday night.

Jayquan Smith led Woodland Hills (6-4, 6-2)with 111 rushing yards. Jack Hansberry ran for 146 yards and Upper St. Clair's lone touchdown. The Panthers still won the conference title.

Class 6A

Pine-Richland 48, North Allegheny 28 — Jordan Crawford rushed for 242 yards, Kenny White had 209 and Phil Jurkovec added 178 as No. 1-ranked Pine-Richland stayed on the ground and rushed for 629 yards and seven touchdowns in a Northern Seven victory over No. 4 North Allegheny. The victory gives Pine-Richland the conference title outright. White scored three times while Crawford and Jurkovec each scored twice.

Class 5A

Chartiers Valley 42, Baldwin 24 — Steven Alauzen rushed for 248 yards and a 74-yard touchdown to lead Chartiers Valley (2-8, 2-6) to a Allegheny 9 win at Baldwin (1-8, 0-8). Reed Bruggerman threw for 139 yards and two touchdowns for Chartiers Valley. Angelo Priore ran for 213 yards and a 71-yard score for Baldwin.

North Hills 28, Hampton 7 — In the Allegheny 9 Conference, Melvin Blanks ran for 267 yards and all four North Hills touchdowns as the Indians (5-5, 4-4) defeated Hampton (2-8, 2-6). Ross Andersson rushed for 128 yards to pace Hampton.

Moon 27, West Allegheny 20 — Brady Sunday caught three passes for 113 yards and a 76-yard touchdown and returned an interception 31 yards for another score as Moon (5-5, 4-4) ended its season by beating No. 5 West Allegheny (7-2, 6-2) in an Allegheny 9 Conference contest. Cole Konieczka threw for 211 yards and a touchdown while his counterpart for West Allegheny, Kam Kruze, tossed for 119 yards and two TDs.

Class 4A

Thomas Jefferson 37, West Mifflin 7 — In the Big 9 Conference, Justin Vigna ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns as No. 3 Thomas Jefferson (8-1, 7-1) beat West Mifflin (5-4, 4-4). Shane Stump threw for 116 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

New Castle 42, Blackhawk 0 — Josh Thomason ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns as No. 5 New Castle (7-3, 6-2) blanked Blackhawk (2-7, 2-6) in the Northwest Nine Conference. Marcus Hooker added 108 rushing yards and three touchdowns for playoff-bound New Castle, which outgained Blackhawk, 418 yards to 98.

Class 3A

Deer Lakes 47, Burrell 14 — Sophomore quarterback Aris Hasley completed 11 passes for 265 yards and two scores while Josh Solomon had 115 rushing yards and four touchdowns as the Lancers (1-6, 2-7) escaped the Allegheny Conference cellar with a blowout victory. Burrell (0-7, 1-9) was led by Logan Bitar with 161 yards rushing and two scores.

Freeport 34, Valley 6 — Austin Romanchak threw touchdowns to Jake Sarver and Isiah Bauman, and Conor Selinger tallied 105 yards and a rushing score on 22 carries as No. 5 Freeport (7-2, 6-1) closed out the regular season with an Allegheny Conference win over Valley (3-6, 3-4). Vikings quarterback Alex Ward scampered 45 yards for a touchdown on the game's final play.

Seton-La Salle 24, Keystone Oaks 21 — Lionel Deans ran for 192 yards and two touchdowns as Allegheny Conference champion No. 4 Seton-La Salle (8-1, 7-0) slipped past Keystone Oaks (5-4, 4-3). Michael Dauer rushed for 217 yards and all three Keystone Oaks touchdowns.

Quaker Valley 28, Ellwood City 0 — In the Beaver Valley Conference, No. 2 Quaker Valley (9-1, 5-1) outgained Ellwood City (2-7, 1-5), 450 yards to 67, as it clinched a home playoff game with its best record since 1983. Jordan Taylor rushed for 117 yards and scored on a 55-yard punt return while Ricky Guss threw for 193 yards and a TD.

Class 2A

Charleroi 48, Brownsville 7 — Geno Pellegrini threw for 227 yards and three touchdowns as Charleroi (9-1, 6-1) scored 41 first-half points on way to defeating Brownsville (2-8, 1-6) in the Century Conference. Dakota Romantino caught seven passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

Frazier 42, Chartiers-Houston 0 — Mason Kelly and George Smalich each ran for three touchdowns as Frazier (3-7, 3-4) shut out Chartiers-Houston (0-10, 0-7) in the Century Conference. Kelly rushed for 129 yards while Smalich tacked on 48. Frazier led 28-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Class A

Rochester 28, Western Beaver 7 — Caleb Collins ran for two touchdowns as Rochester (7-2, 7-1) clinched a share of the Big 7 Conference title by defeating Western Beaver (6-4, 5-3). Even with the loss, Western Beaver has already qualified for a spot in the postseason.

Fort Cherry 48, Jefferson-Morgan 21 — Ryhan Culberson threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more as Fort Cherry (7-2, 5-2) clinched third place in the WPIAL Class A playoffs by defeating Jefferson-Morgan (3-7, 2-5) in the Tri-County South. Colten Davidson ran for two touchdowns and returned a kick 82 yards for another score for Jefferson-Morgan, which was eliminated from the postseason.

Canon-McMillan 28, Butler 26 — Despite Luke Michalek running for 299 yards and two touchdowns and returning a pair of kickoffs for TDs, Butler (2-7) fell to Canon-McMillan (5-5) in nonconference play. Davey Cooper ran for 129 yards and scored the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter while teammate Jon Quinque threw for 276 yards and a touchdown.

Elizabeth Forward 35, Burgettstown 14 — In nonconference play, Zachary Benedek threw for 119 yards and a touchdown to lead Class 3A Elizabeth Forward (7-2) to the win against Class 2A Burgettstown (6-3). Brian Malloy and Gavin Martik scored two touchdowns each for the Warriors.

Fox Chapel 42, Plum 14 — Micah Morris ran for 204 yards and two scores, and Nick Gizzo ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns as playoff-bound Fox Chapel (6-4) won a nonconference game.

Laurel 47, Carlynton 15 — Lance Hill ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted two passes on defense, including one for a TD, to lead Laurel (3-7) to the nonconference victory at Carlynton (0-8). Maclaine Greiner threw for 104 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Summit Academy 44, Avella 20 — Delano Brown threw for four touchdowns and ran for another to lead Summit Academy (4-5) to a nonconference win at Avella (1-9).

City League playoffs

Allderdice 21, Westinghouse 14 — Allderdice (6-4) earned a semifinal victory and will play Brashear in the title game next Saturday at Cupples Stadium.

