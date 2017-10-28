Playoff-bound Imani Christian pushed by winless Leechburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Imani Christian's spot in the WPIAL Class A playoffs was solidified weeks ago.

But Leechburg was determined to give it one more fight in the regular season. The No. 3 Saints held on for a 30-24 win over the Blue Devils in a wet, sloppy game at Graham Field in Wilkinsburg.

“The weather was a big factor,” Imani Christian coach Ronnell Heard said. “We have a talented football team, but we need to take care of the ball. We couldn't do that.”

Imani Christian (8-2, 6-1) started fast as Ray Jackson returned the opening kickoff to the Leechburg 20-yard line. Two plays later, Dorail Walls scored on a 1-yard run for a 6-0 lead.

But the Blue Devils (0-10, 0-7) responded with a 7-play, 50-yard drive that ended when Sean Mason score on a 22-yard jet sweep for a 7-6 lead.

“The goal whenever you step onto the football field is to win,” Leechburg coach Mark George said. “We didn't win the game. But I will you what, those kids played their heart out. They saved the best for last.”

Imani would regain the lead on its next offensive play as Tawan Wesley connected with Samuel Fairley on a 60-yard touchdown pass.

After wrapping up the Blue Devils on their next two offensive possession, the Saints put together a 10-play, 70-yard drive capped off by an Israel Reed 1-yard run. But Leechburg's Tanner Dudek made a 34-yard field to cut the deficit to 18-10 late in the first half.

Despite Imani going ahead by 14 after Wesley found Rahmon Hart on a 12-yard touchdown pass, the Leechburg defense came away with a pair of Imani fumbles in the third quarter. The second set up a Bret Kardos to Jake Blumer 37-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 24-17.

“I cannot say enough about Jake and Bret as leaders on this team,” George said. “They play both offense and defense and are very good. We want to get the ball into the hands of our kids who make plays. And they do.”

The teams traded possessions in the fourth quarter until Imani's Asante Watkins scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to put the Saints ahead 30-17 with just under 90 seconds to play. The senior finished with 87 rushing yards.

“The ground game was big, especially in the rain and mud,” Heard said. “We needed to get Ashanti going a little bit.”

But the Blue Devils weren't finished as Blumer returned the ensuing kickoff for a score. Leechburg was unable to come up with an onside kick.

The Saints will find out their first-round opponent Monday.

“We just need to come to practice on Monday and be ready to go,” Heard said. “We just need to keep doing the same things we have been and work a little harder.”

Leechburg loses just one senior.

“We hope that come Monday when (Imani) is preparing for the playoffs and we are handing in our equipment, we are still pumped and the kids are focused on getting better in the offseason,” George said.

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.