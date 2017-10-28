Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Week 9 high school football fan photo gallery

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, 1:18 a.m.
Pine-Richland student section cheers as the team take the field to play North Allegheny Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at Wright Field at Newman Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland student section cheers as the team take the field to play North Allegheny Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at Wright Field at Newman Stadium.
Jeannette prepares to take the field against Clairton before before kickoff on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette prepares to take the field against Clairton before before kickoff on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Clairton's Jordan Hines (2) hypes up a teammate before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Clairton's Jordan Hines (2) hypes up a teammate before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Jeannette run warm up drills before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette run warm up drills before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Jeannette players get pumped up in the locker room before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette players get pumped up in the locker room before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Clairton warm up early before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Clairton warm up early before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Fans peer the fence surrounding Neil C. Brown Stadium before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Fans peer the fence surrounding Neil C. Brown Stadium before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Jeannette's Marcus Barnes (2) leads his team out of the locker room before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette's Marcus Barnes (2) leads his team out of the locker room before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Jeannette players stretch before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette players stretch before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Jeannette coaches and support staff bow their heads in prayer before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette coaches and support staff bow their heads in prayer before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Clairton huddle up before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Clairton huddle up before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Jeannette huddle up before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette huddle up before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Jeannette fans erupt with cheer for their team before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Jeannette fans erupt with cheer for their team before the kickoff between Jeannette and Clairton on Friday Oct. 27, 2017 at Clairton.
Franklin Regional Marching Band drum major, Mark Decesare grimly watches the game as Franklin Regional loses to Gateway at Franklin Regional, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional Marching Band drum major, Mark Decesare grimly watches the game as Franklin Regional loses to Gateway at Franklin Regional, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Franklin Regional Marching Band lines up on the field before the game when Franklin Regional hosted Gateway, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional Marching Band lines up on the field before the game when Franklin Regional hosted Gateway, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Franklin Regional cheer during the game when Franklin Regional hosted Gateway, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Franklin Regional cheer during the game when Franklin Regional hosted Gateway, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

Updated 2 hours ago

Tribune-Review photographers chronicle scenes from Week 9 of high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

