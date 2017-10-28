Ligonier Valley dominates in Appalachian Bowl win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Not even heavy rain Saturday could slow down the fifth-ranked Class 2A team in the state, Ligonier Valley.

Despite the damp and muddy conditions, Ligonier Valley (10-0) had no trouble winning its second consecutive Appalachian Bowl title, defeating WestPAC champion Berlin Brothersvalley, 41-0, at Weller Field.

Jackson Daugherty didn't have problems with the field. He scored the Heritage Conference champion's first three touchdowns and rushed for 180 yards. He scored on runs of 56 and 55 yards and caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from junior John Caldwell.

Caldwell also tossed a 4-yard touchdown pass to running back Aaron Sheeder to make it 28-0 at halftime.

Daugherty said after the game he was playing in honor of his sister, Ali, who died four years yesterday in a vehicle accident.

“I'm not going to lie, the weather and conditions were horrible,” Daugherty said. “We just had to battle through it. It was a mud bowl out there, but I have the mentality that I'm going to score every time I touch the ball.”

Sheeder's 15-yard touchdown run with 9 minutes, 57 seconds left invoked the mercy rule.

Ligonier Valley's defense also stood tall. Rob Ray's 36-yard interception return in the third quarter made it 34-0.

“It feels great to win back-to-back titles,” Daugherty said. “It was great to get a shutout and a good tune-up game going into the playoffs. It was a great team effort.”

Ligonier Valley, the retuning District 6 Class 2A champions, earned the top seed in the playoffs, which begin Friday with a home game against West Shamokin, a team it defeated 42-0 earlier this season.

The Ligonier Valley defense made a big play early.

After Sheeder's fumble gave Berlin Brothersvalley the ball at the Ligonier Valley 26, Rams junior Aaron Tutino intercepted a pass at the Ligonier Valley 5. Ligonier Valley, behind Daugherty, marched 95 yards for the game's first score.

Tutino's 44-yard punt return set up Daugherty's second score as he caught a 28-yard toss from Caldwell.

“I know Aaron (Tutino) likes to score, but I know he loves to win more,” Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel said. “That's a staple of our team. We stop them and then drive 95 yards for a score.

“The weather affected what we wanted to do, which was throw more. But the players did what they had to and won the game. We try to prepare them for conditions like this. Friday at practice, we used wet footballs.”

Beitel's son, Zach, was injured in the game and taken by ambulance to the hospital with a dislocated elbow.

Ligonier Valley held Berlin Brothersvalley to 129 yards, 111 on the ground. The Mountaineers averaged more than 35 points.

Ligonier Valley has outscored its opponents 97-0 in two Appalachian Bowl games.

It defeated Conemaugh Township, 56-0, last season.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via @Schofield_Trib.