Seven Westmoreland County football teams to learn playoff foes

The Jeannette football team thought a coin flip might be necessary to decide its playoff position in the Class A Eastern Conference after the Jayhawks tied for first place with Clairton and Imani Christian.

But the WPIAL said its fourth tiebreaker won't be necessary to sort out the teams, which already had secured home games in the first round.

A coin flip was the last thing on Jeannette coach Roy Hall's mind Friday night after the Jayhawks (9-1) were walloped by Clairton, 40-6, for their sixth consecutive loss to the Bears (7-2).

Many thought this was Jeannette's year to beat Clairton.

Now, Jeannette could go from the No. 1 seed to ... 3, 4, 5 ... worse?

“We didn't deserve it, so whatever happens, happens,” Hall said. “We didn't play well (Friday). Whatever comes to us, we gotta take it. Whatever it is, you have to play it.”

The WPIAL will gather with coaches Monday night at the DoubleTree Hotel in Green Tree to announce playoff pairings in all six classifications.

Seven Westmoreland County teams are in the 64-team field. The others are: Norwin (5-5) in 6A; Franklin Regional (6-3) and Penn-Trafford (9-1) in 5A; Belle Vernon (9-0) in 4A; Derry (9-1) in 3A; and Monessen (3-7) in Class A.

Belle Vernon capped its second perfect regular season in three years with a 42-0 win Friday at Ambridge. The Leopards likely will get one of the top two seeds in 4A. They will open the postseason at home.

Penn-Trafford also was seeking an undefeated regular season, its fifth in school history, but a comeback against McKeesport fell short, 27-24. The Warriors also will play at home Friday and should still get the top seed in the 5A bracket.

Warriors coach John Ruane told his team to “remember the feeling” after Friday's loss.

“And to rally around it and realize that all eight teams are good enough to win it,” Ruane said. “We can't start slow any more.”

Derry needed to win Friday to make the playoffs for the second straight season and the Trojans bounced McGuffey, 48-28, to clinch a spot. An energetic crowd that packed Trojan Stadium last season during a magical playoff run will have to travel with the team this season. Derry will be on the road for the first round.

An eighth local postseason qualifier, Ligonier Valley, capped its second consecutive undefeated regular season with a win over Berlin Brothersvalley on Saturday in the Appalachian Bowl. The Rams (10-0) are set to begin the District 6 playoffs.

