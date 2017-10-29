Gateway football rolling into playoffs

The best-case scenario occurred for Gateway football in the final weekend of the regular season. Combined with a 33-17 win at Franklin Regional, a Penn-Trafford loss to McKeesport secured the Gators a co-championship in the Class 5A Big East.

“Obviously, we couldn't worry about anyone else's game,” coach Don Holl said. “It was a bonus. We beat a tough opponent on the road. We just wanted to try and find a way to win and get that home playoff win.

“It all starts with making sure we get in the postseason. After that, it is nice to win the section and get that home playoff game. We are obviously pleased with where we are going into the postseason.”

At 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the conference, Holl expected his team to get to No. 2 seed in Class 5A behind Penn-Trafford when the WPIAL committee met to reveal the playoff brackets Monday at 7 p.m. The outcome of the meeting was too late for this edition's deadline.

The Gators have been led by their prolific offense with Brady Walker, Courtney Jackson and company. Recently, it has been the defense that has stepped up its game to make the Gators one of the more complete teams in the class. The Gators have allowed 16.4 points per game, which is plenty good for an offense that has scored 38.3 points per game.

“It has been a group that has gone under the radar,” Holl said. “A lot of attention is focused on the offense. They have peaked at the right time. There is a lot of work to do, but if you are playing great defense, you always have a chance.”

With the regular season over and preparation for the playoffs underway, the Gators' mindset has shifted even more to focusing on week-to-week concerns. As veterans when it comes to the playoffs, they understand that anything can happen — even something like last year's semifinal loss to McKeesport on the final play of the game.

“It is two different seasons,” Holl said. “You go into the playoffs like it is a three-game season to get to Heinz Field. We have to play three tough opponents to get there. We need to prepare the right way and get that first one. It is one-and-done now. It is all about winning and advancing.”

The Gators will begin their first week of preparation for part two of the season just like they would in the regular season.

“We are going to start the week that way,” Holl said. “We will watch film as a staff and as a team. Monday's practice will be generic and work on some fundamental stuff. We will focus more on preparing for our opponent after that.”

