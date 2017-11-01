Westmoreland County players to watch for Week 10
Updated 13 hours ago
John Piekut
Norwin, sr., OL/LB
Piekut (5-10, 205) made a one-handed interception and returned it 2 yards for a TD to help Norwin defeat Hempfield, 24-14, Friday. He also had nine tackles and will need to contribute again against Pine-Richland.
Hunter Stonecheck
Franklin Regional, sr., TE/LB
After missing time with injuries, Stonecheck (6-3, 210) has just four catches, 86 yards and two touchdowns. But he has been a good blocker and outstanding defender for the Panthers, who will travel to Upper St. Clair on Friday night.
Derek Thomas
Belle Vernon, sr., TE/WR/LB
Thomas (6-2, 235) tied for the team lead in receptions. He has 15 catches for 219 yards and six touchdowns. He's also one of the team's top tacklers. The Leopards will host Mars on Friday night.
Aaron Tutino
Ligonier Valley, jr., WR/DB
Tutino (5-11, 170) is the leading receiver for the Rams with 37 catches for 738 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last week, he stopped a Berlin Brothersvalley drive with an interception and set up the game's second score with a 44-yard punt return.