Football

Westmoreland County players to watch for Week 10

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 7:15 p.m.
Norwin's John Piekut
Franklin Regional's Hunter Stonecheck
Belle Vernon's Derek Thomas
Ligonier Valley's Aaron Tutino
Updated 13 hours ago

John Piekut

Norwin, sr., OL/LB

Piekut (5-10, 205) made a one-handed interception and returned it 2 yards for a TD to help Norwin defeat Hempfield, 24-14, Friday. He also had nine tackles and will need to contribute again against Pine-Richland.

Hunter Stonecheck

Franklin Regional, sr., TE/LB

After missing time with injuries, Stonecheck (6-3, 210) has just four catches, 86 yards and two touchdowns. But he has been a good blocker and outstanding defender for the Panthers, who will travel to Upper St. Clair on Friday night.

Derek Thomas

Belle Vernon, sr., TE/WR/LB

Thomas (6-2, 235) tied for the team lead in receptions. He has 15 catches for 219 yards and six touchdowns. He's also one of the team's top tacklers. The Leopards will host Mars on Friday night.

Aaron Tutino

Ligonier Valley, jr., WR/DB

Tutino (5-11, 170) is the leading receiver for the Rams with 37 catches for 738 yards and 11 touchdowns. Last week, he stopped a Berlin Brothersvalley drive with an interception and set up the game's second score with a 44-yard punt return.

