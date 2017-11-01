A-K Valley players to watch for Week 10
Updated 15 hours ago
Isiah Bauman
Freeport, so., WR/DB
Bauman (6-0, 165) caught a touchdown in last week's 34-6 victory over Valley. It was his second score of the season and ties him with Jake Sarver for the team lead. Bauman also has 52 tackles and one interception.
Jesse Cohen
Fox Chapel, sr., OT/DT
Cohen (6-4, 250) has helped the rushing attack rack up 289.1 yards a game and 34 total touchdowns. Cohen, on Tuesday, committed to play at Division I Bryant. He has received nine offers, including Kent State, Edinboro, Dayton and Seton Hill.
Parker Kline
Springdale, sr., RB/LB
Kline (5-10, 175) recorded a season-best 77 yards and two touchdowns last week. Those game totals give him 387 yards and six touchdowns on the season. Kline also has more than 80 tackles through 10 games.
Riley Michael
Fox Chapel, sr., C/NG/LB
The veteran is trusted with making all of the line calls from his center position. Defensively, Michael (6-0, 225) is in the trenches at nose tackle, but has also filled in at inside and outside linebacker when other starters were out with injury. He has 41 total tackles.