Yough's Shoaf takes WPIAL rushing title

Three yards and a cloud of dust still means something. Just ask Yough's Dustin Shoaf.

When the dust settled at the end of the WPIAL regular season, the junior running back won the rushing title by three yards over Trinity senior Joey Koroly.

Shoaf finished with 1,808 yards on 280 carries and 16 touchdowns. Koroly has 1,805 yards on 220 attempts and 22 scores for Trinity (6-3) heading into the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.

Seton LaSalle senior Lionel Deanes is third with 1,776 yards on 243 carries and 19 scores.

Shoaf clinched the title last week with 154 yards against South Park.

Yough finished 2-8 and missed the 3A playoffs.

“With the season we had, it speaks volumes about how special of a player Dustin is,” Yough coach Scott Wood said. “We had two offensive linemen out for the last three games.”

Shoaf's total is the single-season record at Yough. He also broke the program's single-game rushing mark when he ran for 428 yards on 43 carries in a 49-38 win over Southmoreland on Oct. 20.

“It wasn't just myself,” Shoaf said. “It was my offensive line. They battle every week. I wouldn't trade them for anyone.”

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Shoaf is hoping for a big offseason in the recruiting game. He has some Division II interest.

“It's driving me nuts that he has no offers,” Wood said. “He is a good one.”

