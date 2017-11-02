What to watch in WPIAL football opening round: Top seeds look to maintain success

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Might six classes favor the favorites?

It certainly did a year ago, when five of the six No. 1 seeds celebrated WPIAL football titles. Over the previous decade, the top seeds won only 19 of 40 titles. A possible explanation is that the added classifications spread out the competition more than before, leaving an easier road for the best teams in each class.

If so, that's good news for Pine-Richland, Penn-Trafford, South Fayette, Aliquippa, Steel Valley and California, the top seeds when the WPIAL playoffs start Friday night.

Aliquippa was the only No. 1 seed that didn't win the WPIAL title last season. The Quips finished as runners-up to second-seeded Beaver Falls. But it's possible that the top-seed success was just a coincidence rather than a new trend.

In the past decade, the WPIAL saw No. 1 seeds win three of the four titles in 2014, '12, '11 and '07. The worst year for the top seeds was 2009, when they didn't win any titles. Among the victors that season was 11th-seeded Greensburg Central, which won the WPIAL Class AA title.

However, if the top seeds dominate again this fall, then six classes could be partially to blame.

Heinz Field rematch could be powerful

A year ago, McKeesport and West Allegheny combined for one of the greatest finishes in WPIAL championship history. West A coach Bob Palko went for two in overtime, and his quarterback ran into the end zone for a 38-37 victory at Heinz Field.

Now, they will fight one another to avoid a first-round exit.

McKeesport (7-2) visits West Allegheny (7-2) on Friday for the No. 3 vs. No. 6 matchup in the Class 5A bracket — but it's debatable who's the real three seed. Officially, West A is third because it finished second in the Allegheny Nine and earned a home game. The Indians are two-time reigning WPIAL champs. But McKeesport, which finished third in the Big East, is as talented as anyone in Class 5A.

Who will deliver 1st-round upsets?

The top seeds won the titles last season, but the other matchups didn't always follow the chalk.

Higher-seeded teams went 22-10 in the first round with a few major upsets that let No. 6 seed Seneca Valley eventually reach the Class 6A final and No. 7 seed New Castle reach the 4A final. An eight-team playoff bracket means better first-round matchups in Classes 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A.

“It's taken a lot of those extra fill-ins out,” said Gateway athletic director Randy Rovesti, chairman of the WPIAL football committee. “Everybody doesn't have an easy first game. Right now, you're playing someone who's pretty decent.”

The average margin of victory was 22 points in the four largest classes, but six first-round games were decided by two touchdowns or less.

Summit Academy celebrates 2nd WPIAL playoff berth

Summit Academy isn't your typical small-school football team.

The private school in Herman, Butler County, educates court-adjudicated boys, so the roster turns over annually. But this year, the school's football team is headed to the playoffs for just the second time since it joined the WPIAL in 1998. Summit (4-5) went winless in 2015 and '14, but rebounded this year to finish fifth in the Big Seven Conference and earn the No. 15 seed in Class A. The Knights visit Clairton.

The school's other playoff berth was in 2013.

Does the north still dominate 6A?

The Southeastern Conference remains in search of its first playoff win after going 0-4 in the Class 6A playoffs a year ago against the Northern Seven. Will Bethel Park, Mt. Lebanon, Peters Township or Norwin break through the Northern Seven blockade and into the semifinals?

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.