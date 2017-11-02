Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

WPIAL to address North Allegheny turning away Pine-Richland QB Phil Jurkovec

Chris Harlan
Chris Harlan | Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, 3:24 p.m.
Pine-Richland's Philip Jurkovec jumps for a first down against North Allegheny Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at Wright Field at Newman Stadium.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pine-Richland's Philip Jurkovec jumps for a first down against North Allegheny Friday, Oct. 27, 2017 at Wright Field at Newman Stadium.

Updated 11 minutes ago

The WPIAL was not included in any decision to deny entry to Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who was turned away from the WPIAL field hockey championships Wednesday at North Allegheny.

“It occurred without our knowledge,” WPIAL executive director Tim O'Malley said. “It was certainly unfortunate, and we will address it going forward. That's a situation that, had we known in advance, we would have made every effort to avert it. We didn't know about it. We found out about it this morning.”

Jurkovec had led a midfield flag-planting celebration at North Allegheny's Newman Stadium last Friday after Pine-Richland's football team defeated rival North Allegheny, 48-28. He was attending the field hockey final with family to watch a close friend who plays for Pine-Richland, but he was denied entry to the stadium.

North Allegheny athletic director Bob Bozzuto and Pine-Richland athletic director Josh Shoop each declined comment.

Emily Schaffer, public relations and communications specialist for North Allegheny School District, released a statement Thursday afternoon: “The North Allegheny School District is aware of an incident that occurred after Friday night's football game against Pine-Richland. In order to ensure a thorough investigation of the inappropriate actions and remarks allegedly made by members of the Pine-Richland football team toward members of the North Allegheny Marching Band during their post-game performance on senior night, North Allegheny administration has been working in cooperation with Pine-Richland to determine the facts of the incident.

“Until the facts of the matter have been resolved, North Allegheny reserves the right to ensure that events that occur on district property are orderly and welcoming for all in attendance.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.