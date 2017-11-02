WPIAL to address North Allegheny turning away Pine-Richland QB Phil Jurkovec

The WPIAL was not included in any decision to deny entry to Pine-Richland quarterback Phil Jurkovec, who was turned away from the WPIAL field hockey championships Wednesday at North Allegheny.

“It occurred without our knowledge,” WPIAL executive director Tim O'Malley said. “It was certainly unfortunate, and we will address it going forward. That's a situation that, had we known in advance, we would have made every effort to avert it. We didn't know about it. We found out about it this morning.”

Jurkovec had led a midfield flag-planting celebration at North Allegheny's Newman Stadium last Friday after Pine-Richland's football team defeated rival North Allegheny, 48-28. He was attending the field hockey final with family to watch a close friend who plays for Pine-Richland, but he was denied entry to the stadium.

North Allegheny athletic director Bob Bozzuto and Pine-Richland athletic director Josh Shoop each declined comment.

Emily Schaffer, public relations and communications specialist for North Allegheny School District, released a statement Thursday afternoon: “The North Allegheny School District is aware of an incident that occurred after Friday night's football game against Pine-Richland. In order to ensure a thorough investigation of the inappropriate actions and remarks allegedly made by members of the Pine-Richland football team toward members of the North Allegheny Marching Band during their post-game performance on senior night, North Allegheny administration has been working in cooperation with Pine-Richland to determine the facts of the incident.

“Until the facts of the matter have been resolved, North Allegheny reserves the right to ensure that events that occur on district property are orderly and welcoming for all in attendance.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.