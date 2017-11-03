Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Football

Quaker Valley QB Guss too much for Derry defense

Paul Schofield
Paul Schofield | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 10:48 p.m.
Quaker Valley's Isaiah McNair catches a touchdown pass, as Derry's Justin Huss defends during the second quarter of their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Isaiah McNair catches a first down pass, as Derry's Justin Flack defends during the first quarter of their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Derry's Colton Nemcheck scores past Quaker Valley's Ricky Guss during the first quarter of their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Ricky Guss eludes Derry's Colton Nemcheck during the third quarter of their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Joe Peduzzi catches a pass between Derry defenders during the third quarter of their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Derry's Colton Nemcheck scores past Quaker Valley's Ricky Guss during the first quarter of their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Derry quarterback Ryan Polinsky (right) hugs Paul Koontz as time winds down in their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game against Quaker Valley Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Ricky Guss eludes Derry's Hunter Hebenthal during the third quarter of their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Joe Peduzzi celebrates his touchdown with Ethan Moore next to to Derry's Justin Huss during the third quarter of their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Jordan Taylor eludes Derry defenders during the third quarter of their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Isaiah McNair catches a first down pass, as Derry's Justin Flack defends during the first quarter of their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Isaiah McNair catches a touchdown pass, as Derry's Justin Huss defends during the second quarter of their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Quaker Valley's Ricky Guss eludes Derry's Dom DeLuca during the third quarter of their WPIAL Class 3A playoff game Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, at Chuck Knox Stadium in Leetsdale.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Updated 2 hours ago

Quaker Valley senior quarterback Ricky Guss had a game to remember.

He was more than a handful for the Derry defense, which struggled to corral him.

Guss rushed 106 yards, scored four touchdowns and threw for two more to lead No. 2 Quaker Valley (10-1) to a 51-29 victory against No. 7 Derry (9-2) in a WPIAL Class 3A first-round game Friday at Chuck Knox Stadium.

Guss' two touchdown runs early in the third quarter put the game out of reach, stretching a 23-15 halftime lead to 39-15.

Guss, who completed 11 of 23 passes for 194 yards, had help. Jordan Taylor rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown, and wide receiver Isaiah McNair had five catches for 101 yards and a score.

"They were a better football team," Derry coach Tim Sweeney said. "They are a class act."

Quaker Valley moves into the semifinals against Seton LaSalle, which defeated Freeport.

"Ricky is a special player, a coach on the field," Quaker Valley coach Jerry Veshio said. "He communicates well with the coaches on the sidelines. His insight is invaluable, and he's a heck of an athlete."

Derry didn't quit in the second half. Justin Huss scored on a 46-yard run, carrying numerous Quaker Valley defenders the final 15 yards into the end zone.

Ryan Polinsky, who completed 9 of 24 passes for 131 yards, hit Onreey Stewart with a 20-yard score in the final minute.

"People better get used to seeing Derry in the playoffs," Sweeney said. "There is only one team in Class 3A that has more than 20 wins, and that school is Aliquippa. We have 20, and that speaks volumes with this program. We're not going anywhere."

Things started out great for Derry as Colton Nemcheck fell on a squib kick at the Quaker Valley 15. Three plays later, Nemcheck scored on an 8-yard run for a 7-0 lead 1 minute, 11 seconds into the game.

"We needed something good to happen early, and it did," Sweeney said. "But that team has a lot of seniors, and they didn't panic."

Quaker Valley responded with a 14-play, 65-yard drive with Guss scoring on a 1-yard keeper to tie the score, 7-7.

"We knew they did that. We just mishandled it," Veshio said. "We did rebound real quickly."

A poor Derry punt set up Quaker Valley's second score, a 30-yard pass on fourth-and-7. McNair out jumped a Derry defensive back in the back of the end zone for a Guss pass for a 15-7 lead.

Derry answered that touchdown and tied the score at 15 when Stewart scored on a 1-yard run. The 11-play, 61-yard drive was aided by three penalties.

On the ensuing kickoff, Ethan Moore rumbled 58 yards to the Derry 25. On third down, Guss scored on a 22-yard quarterback draw and a 23-15 lead.

Derry missed two scoring opportunities after Quaker Valley took the lead. The Trojans drove to the Quakers' 21 and 15 but were turned away.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.

