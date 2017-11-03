Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Football

Belle Vernon starts fast, rolls past Mars in opening round

Dave Mackall | Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, 10:55 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

All week leading up to the WPIAL playoffs, Belle Vernon football coach Matt Humbert was fretting over his team's mindset. For Humbert, call it a one-game-at-a-time mentality.

“It's easy to focus on the next game and forget about the game at hand,” Humbert said.

Not to worry. Belle Vernon's focus couldn't have been better when the Leopards took to their home field Friday night for a Class 4A first-round game against Mars.

Mason Pascoe rushed for 130 yards and Larry Callaway added 100 and scored the game's first touchdown on a 37-yard run as unbeaten No. 2 Belle Vernon rolled to a 42-7 victory over No. 7 Mars.

The Leopards will play rival Thomas Jefferson (9-1) in the semifinals. Belle Vernon defeated TJ, 21-17, on Oct. 13.

The opportunistic Leopards capitalized on early turnovers to build a big first-half lead.

Logan Pfronger returned a punt 52 yards as part of Belle Vernon's 21-point first quarter. Jared Hartman threw a 37-yard pass to Derek Thomas to give the Leopards a 21-0 advantage on the final play of the first quarter.

Hartman's 1-yard touchdown run in the second put Belle Vernon ahead 28-0 at halftime.

Belle Vernon (10-0) forced five turnovers — three interceptions and two fumble recoveries — though not all of them resulted in points. But they did give the Leopards possession.

“We are a running team, and we wanted to grind up yardage,” Humbert said. “We've been very good at forcing turnovers this year.”

Belle Vernon ran its season total to 31.

“We turned the ball over, and that's obviously a problem when you're playing a team like this,” Mars coach Scott Heinauer said. “You just can't do it and expect anything good to happen. They're big and physical, and they did a good job up front. That was the difference.”

Garrett Reinke scored Mars' only touchdown in the third quarter on a 50-yard run to cut the Fighting Planets deficit to 28-7 before Belle Vernon scored twice in the fourth quarter on touchdown runs of 3 and 5 yards by Dylan Haney.

Armed with a big lead, Belle Vernon reached the Mars 1 in the third quarter, but a pair of 10-yard penalties kept the Leopards out of the end zone after Reinke's long touchdown run for Mars (6-5).

Belle Vernon stretched its lead to 28-0 nearly four minutes into the second quarter on Hartman's 1-yard keeper. The drive started at the Mars 38 following an interception by Belle Vernon's Andrew Pacak.

The Leopards wasted a chance to add on after Logan Petrosky's fumble recovery at the Mars 27, when the Mars defense held the Leopards on fourth down at the 18.

Pascoe, who carried 20 times for Belle Vernon, gained 103 of his 130 yards rushing in the second half, while Callaway, who carried 13 times, gained 58 first-half yards.

“Those two kids are real competitors,” Humbert said. “It's great to have that versatility. They're always going back and forth with each other, and they're there to pick the other guy up.”

Dave Mackall is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.